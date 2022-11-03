From K3G to Dilwale, from Don to Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is an undisputed King of Bollywood. His wit, charisma, acting, and charm have kept us spellbound for over three decades. It has been 4-years since the actor dropped a new film, yet we’ve always been high on SRK fever. He’s the evergreen OG who rules the heart of the desi audience.

The Badshah of Bollywood, celebrated his 57th birthday yesterday. The actor shared a selfie with a sea of fans who had gathered around Mannat to wish him.

Additionally, his birthday created a storm on social media, with fans and celebs tweeting their eternal love for SRK. Several cinemas also decided to screen Khan’s iconic DDLJ to celebrate the actor’s legacy.

As desi Twitter got flooded with fans wishing the actor, here’s how fans celebrated SRK’s birthday at the DDLJ screening in Maratha Mandir.

In the video, fans can be seen dancing, whistling, and cheering as SRK makes his dashing entry and Kajol dances on “Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aaye.”

Here’s how SRK fans have been reacting.

Most of us grew up loving SRK, in last few years the contours of his impact on our lives was slowly fading.



But somehow now he’s back again in form of this collective yearning for our own innocence and memory of a life which was unadulterated by this constant malignant anxiety. https://t.co/KLGOaFCviO — Raj S || রাজ শেখর (@DiscourseDancer) November 3, 2022

@iamsrk : the best part about Nov is that we get to celebrate you !!!!! HAPPPPY BIRTHDAY , I love you! ONLY DUAS AND WARMTH TO YOU & YOUR FAMILY. #SRK𓃵 #HappyBirthdaySRK #ShahRukhKhan That was maratha mandir today ❤️. — A_moo-D (@AmDesai2) November 1, 2022

hayeee! ek din main bhi maratha mandir mein ddlj dekhungi.🤞🏻 https://t.co/nZVxj95IJp — FAN | pathaan’s bday (@ri2srk) November 1, 2022

Watching #DDLJ at Maratha Mandir during #SRKDay special week is a FANtastic feeling ❤️ how many of you have experienced this magic?

Those who haven't yet, may your "kismat" do the "palat" soon 😉#ShahRukhKhan 💖 pic.twitter.com/DMVE3xfQL0 — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) October 31, 2022

watching the most iconic film at maratha mandir. the dream is fulfilled❤️



you are the greatest ever sir. love you @iamsrk #DDLJ #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/DKHpGIi50k — ¨ (@mizsayani) November 1, 2022

Watch #DDLJ in Maratha Mandir and you are lost in his charm, forever and ever.

It doesn't matter if you're reaching your 30's, it brings the same smile when u watched this for the 1st time.

There should be a re-release of his old movies.#HappyBirthdaySRK #SRK pic.twitter.com/xmbDsvePLt — Abhishek (@Kuaano) November 1, 2022

Witnessed the same in maratha mandir today… Altogether a unique feeling… Only srk matters.. ❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️#ShahRukhKhan𓀠 #MannatYatra2k22 https://t.co/8Ffpo02Ypn — 🇮🇳 Shrabani Panda 🇮🇳 (@panda_shrabani) November 1, 2022

Happy Birthday legend!