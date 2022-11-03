From K3G to Dilwale, from Don to Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is an undisputed King of Bollywood. His wit, charisma, acting, and charm have kept us spellbound for over three decades. It has been 4-years since the actor dropped a new film, yet we’ve always been high on SRK fever. He’s the evergreen OG who rules the heart of the desi audience.
The Badshah of Bollywood, celebrated his 57th birthday yesterday. The actor shared a selfie with a sea of fans who had gathered around Mannat to wish him.
Additionally, his birthday created a storm on social media, with fans and celebs tweeting their eternal love for SRK. Several cinemas also decided to screen Khan’s iconic DDLJ to celebrate the actor’s legacy.
As desi Twitter got flooded with fans wishing the actor, here’s how fans celebrated SRK’s birthday at the DDLJ screening in Maratha Mandir.
In the video, fans can be seen dancing, whistling, and cheering as SRK makes his dashing entry and Kajol dances on “Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aaye.”
Here’s how SRK fans have been reacting.
SRK-forever!
I know! I’m having a major FOMO as well.
Happy Birthday legend!