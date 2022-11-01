November 2 marks Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday. The actor will turn 57 this year. This time the actor’s birthday brings a special surprise for his fans. Shah Rukh’s iconic movie, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), will be screened in select cinemas on his birthday.
The makers of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge wanted to pay an ode to Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday. Yash Raj Films took to Instagram and shared the news on their Instagram stories and on their feed. Kajol also reshared the news.
The film is set to screen in select PVR Cinemas, INOX Movies and Cinepolis theatres across the country. Here’s how fans reacted to this news.
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) recently turned 27 years old. Bollywood’s classic romantic movie was released in 1995. The movie had veteran actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amrish Puri, Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal, and Mandira Bedi share screen space. DDLJ is also one of the longest-running Bollywood movies to date. The movie has been screening in the famous Maratha Mandir in Mumbai since 1995 people still flock to see the movie on the silver screen.
Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in the upcoming movie, Pathaan.
