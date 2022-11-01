November 2 marks Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday. The actor will turn 57 this year. This time the actor’s birthday brings a special surprise for his fans. Shah Rukh’s iconic movie, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), will be screened in select cinemas on his birthday.

The makers of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge wanted to pay an ode to Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday. Yash Raj Films took to Instagram and shared the news on their Instagram stories and on their feed. Kajol also reshared the news.

Kajol’s Instagram story

The film is set to screen in select PVR Cinemas, INOX Movies and Cinepolis theatres across the country. Here’s how fans reacted to this news.

Gonna watch DDLJ tomorrow in search of Simran. https://t.co/MpzCjoPdc0 — HA🗡️IM (@WakeUpHat) November 1, 2022

Here in Kolkata, even Inox gonna show ddlj on 2nd Nov🥳🔥 — Irfan (@d_delusionalguy) October 31, 2022

On the auspicious occasion of SR's birthday, the film's superhit picture Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayege will knock once again in the cinema hall. https://t.co/ykx2kG309G — 🍁Surendra Baghel 🍁|Sty Home Sty Safe|आत्मनिर्भर| (@RajpalSk47) November 1, 2022

Due to immense response of DDLJ special screening at pvr theatres on SRK-Day in Kolkata, now INOX have started 2 shows for DDLJ on 2nd November. PVR shows are fast filling. 🔥



Just #ShahRukhKhan & his bumper craze in Kolkata! 🤙💥 pic.twitter.com/0zYK25qlAG — Arijit ᴾᴬᵀᴴᴬᴬᴺ (@ISRKzBeliever) October 31, 2022

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) recently turned 27 years old. Bollywood’s classic romantic movie was released in 1995. The movie had veteran actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amrish Puri, Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal, and Mandira Bedi share screen space. DDLJ is also one of the longest-running Bollywood movies to date. The movie has been screening in the famous Maratha Mandir in Mumbai since 1995 people still flock to see the movie on the silver screen.

Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in the upcoming movie, Pathaan.

