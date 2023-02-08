Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan is one of the most celebrated films of the year. And, ever since the movie’s songs have released, fans all over the world have been doing dance covers to celebrate both Pathaan and actor’s stardom. In fact, I would say that SRK’s response to all the love he’s been receiving has only added to the success of the film. For instance, this response of his to @srk1000faces‘ video of a group dancing to Jhoome Jo Pathaan in Germany.
Hamburg is currently experiencing extremely cold winter, and the fact that the group danced to the song with so much enthusiasm in such harsh weather is endearing AF. And clearly, this tweet by Shah Rukh Khan shows he has a whole lot of respect and compassion for the group.
So of course the internet couldn’t have possibly held back from loving on this tweet and the group’s applause-worthy performance.
The Pathaan and SRK fandom is global, and we love it.