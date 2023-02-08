Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan is one of the most celebrated films of the year. And, ever since the movie’s songs have released, fans all over the world have been doing dance covers to celebrate both Pathaan and actor’s stardom. In fact, I would say that SRK’s response to all the love he’s been receiving has only added to the success of the film. For instance, this response of his to @srk1000faces‘ video of a group dancing to Jhoome Jo Pathaan in Germany.

@iamsrk Germany has been dancing with you too. In minus degrees Celsius 😁 I hope you’ll visit again sometime. pic.twitter.com/sAaP2rrvus — srk1000faces – Fan Account 🇩🇪 (@srk1000faces) February 6, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Hamburg is currently experiencing extremely cold winter, and the fact that the group danced to the song with so much enthusiasm in such harsh weather is endearing AF. And clearly, this tweet by Shah Rukh Khan shows he has a whole lot of respect and compassion for the group.

Oh yes Germany….thank u for dancing in the cold!! https://t.co/iq1CdeaAtB — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 6, 2023 Credit: Twitter

So of course the internet couldn’t have possibly held back from loving on this tweet and the group’s applause-worthy performance.

