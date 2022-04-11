There's no doubt that the news of celebrity couples being together and splitting up is a regular affair. However, there are several celebrity couples who have been together for decades and have set some serious relationship goals. Today, we have compiled a list of actors who married their childhood sweethearts!

Are you ready? Let's go!

1. Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Chibber Khan

When we are talking about love, how can we not start with the king of romance? Shah Rukh Khan, met the love of his life, Gauri Chibber at a school party in 1984. They instantly became friends and their friendship soon blossomed into love. The adorable couple tied the knot in 1991 and the rest, as they say, is history.

2. Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal

There's no doubt the actor was one of the most eligible bachelors of tinsel town before he tied the knot. Varun Dhawan and his high-school sweetheart, Natasha Dalal knew each other since sixth grade but fell in love years after when they met at a music concert. The couple got hitched in 2021 and has been going strong since.

3. Hrithik Roshan & Sussanne Khan

Even though Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan knew each other since childhood, the actor fell in love with his now ex-wife at a traffic signal. That's correct. In fact, it is even said that the traffic signal scene in the movie Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, when Hrithik Roshan meets Ameesha Patel for the first time on a traffic signal was inspired by Hrithik-Sussanne’s real-life incident.

4. Fardeen Khan & Natasha Madhwani

Bollywood's heartthrob from the early 2000s, Fardeen Khan was childhood friends with his now-wife Natasha Madhwani. Fardeen Khan's father, Feroz Khan and Natasha Madhwani's mother, Mumtaz were both popular actors on-screen and good friends off-screen. Therefore, the couple grew up together and got married in 2005. Interestingly, the actor decided to pop the question to his childhood friend on a Trans-Atlantic flight, when they were travelling together from London to the USA.

5. Ayushmann Khurrana & Tahira Kashyap

Just like his movies, Ayushmann Khurrana’s real-life love story is quite unconventional as well. The actor and his wife, Tahira Kashyap grew up together and were collegemates. The couple has been married for 11 long years now. The college lovers turned husband and wife definitely make us believe in the magic of love.

6. Jackie Shroff & Ayesha Dutt Shroff

Ayesha Dutt met Jackie Shroff when she was just 13 and fell in love with him. In fact, he was her childhood crush, even though he was not an actor back then. The actor saw her for the first time on her school bus and instantly fell in love with her. He then met her at a record store and they started dating. Finally, they tied a knot in 1987 and have been living happily ever after.

7. Suniel Shetty & Mana Shetty

Their love story is a dream come true. Suniel Shetty saw the 17-year-old Mana Shetty at a pastry shop on the Nepean Sea Road in Mumbai and instantly felt an inclination towards her. After several coincidental meetings, the duo decided to meet each other on a date. Interestingly, the actor even befriended her sister to know her better. After dating for almost a decade, they got married in 1991 and have been together for three decades now.

8. Zayed Khan & Malaika Parekh

The actor tied the knot with his high school crush in 2005. Zayed Khan went to Kodaikanal International School in Kodaikanal, where he met Malaika Parekh and instantly developed a crush. After years of dating in school, the actor proposed to the love of his life four times with four different rings, until she finally said yes.

9. Bobby Deol & Tanya Ahuja Deol

Right after his debut movie, the actor became insanely popular. Owing to his good looks, he received a lot of attention from women across the country. However, the actor was in love at first sight when he saw Tanya Ahuja at Hotel President's Trattoria Cafe in Mumbai. After dating for a while, the two tied the knot in 1996.

10. Maniesh Paul & Sanyukta Paul



Actor and television host, Maniesh Paul, met his wife when they were in the nursery. The couple were friends for quite a long time and finally started dating in 1998. In 2007, the couple finally tied the knot.

These celebs are nothing but some serious relationship goals!