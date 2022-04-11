Are you ready? Let's go!
1. Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Chibber Khan
When we are talking about love, how can we not start with the king of romance? Shah Rukh Khan, met the love of his life, Gauri Chibber at a school party in 1984. They instantly became friends and their friendship soon blossomed into love. The adorable couple tied the knot in 1991 and the rest, as they say, is history.
2. Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal
There's no doubt the actor was one of the most eligible bachelors of tinsel town before he tied the knot. Varun Dhawan and his high-school sweetheart, Natasha Dalal knew each other since sixth grade but fell in love years after when they met at a music concert. The couple got hitched in 2021 and has been going strong since.
3. Hrithik Roshan & Sussanne Khan
Even though Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan knew each other since childhood, the actor fell in love with his now ex-wife at a traffic signal. That's correct. In fact, it is even said that the traffic signal scene in the movie Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, when Hrithik Roshan meets Ameesha Patel for the first time on a traffic signal was inspired by Hrithik-Sussanne’s real-life incident.
4. Fardeen Khan & Natasha Madhwani
Bollywood's heartthrob from the early 2000s, Fardeen Khan was childhood friends with his now-wife Natasha Madhwani. Fardeen Khan's father, Feroz Khan and Natasha Madhwani's mother, Mumtaz were both popular actors on-screen and good friends off-screen. Therefore, the couple grew up together and got married in 2005. Interestingly, the actor decided to pop the question to his childhood friend on a Trans-Atlantic flight, when they were travelling together from London to the USA.
5. Ayushmann Khurrana & Tahira Kashyap
Just like his movies, Ayushmann Khurrana’s real-life love story is quite unconventional as well. The actor and his wife, Tahira Kashyap grew up together and were collegemates. The couple has been married for 11 long years now. The college lovers turned husband and wife definitely make us believe in the magic of love.
6. Jackie Shroff & Ayesha Dutt Shroff
7. Suniel Shetty & Mana Shetty
8. Zayed Khan & Malaika Parekh
The actor tied the knot with his high school crush in 2005. Zayed Khan went to Kodaikanal International School in Kodaikanal, where he met Malaika Parekh and instantly developed a crush. After years of dating in school, the actor proposed to the love of his life four times with four different rings, until she finally said yes.
9. Bobby Deol & Tanya Ahuja Deol
Right after his debut movie, the actor became insanely popular. Owing to his good looks, he received a lot of attention from women across the country. However, the actor was in love at first sight when he saw Tanya Ahuja at Hotel President's Trattoria Cafe in Mumbai. After dating for a while, the two tied the knot in 1996.