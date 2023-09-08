As we all know, Jawan was released on the 7th of September. It has received an intense (to say the least) reaction from the audience (in the best way possible, of course!). So now, can you blame us for wanting to know more details about what went down behind the scenes?

Credit: Koimoi

Well, if you’re curious about it too, then read on and get your fix!

1. 50 cars were blown up for the movie

According to a report by Mashable India, an action scene that was shot in Aurangabad for Jawan, included 50 cars exploding in flames! Yep, you heard that right.

Youtube/Jawan Prevue

2. SRK persuaded his girl gang to strike the classic Shah Rukh Khan pose in Zinda Banda

In an interview, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya revealed that while shooting and rehearsing the choreography of Zinda Banda, Shah Rukh Khan proposed they all perform his iconic open-arm gesture.

Credit: Sacnilk

3. A whopping ₹15 crore was spent on the set of Zinda Banda

ADVERTISEMENT

Apparently, this is one of the highest amounts to have been spent on a song-set in an Indian movie.

Credit: Telegraph India

4. Shah Rukh Khan said he’d rather have his scenes chopped off, than his co-stars’

In conversation with a publication, Jawan’s editor Ruben revealed that SRK asked his scenes to be chopped off rather than his co-stars’.

5. Atlee taught SRK the lyrics for the Tamil version of Zinda Banda

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead of going the simpler route, by having a song dubbed over and leaving at that, Atlee Kumar taught Shah Rukh Khan Tamil for the other version of the song, so that the audience can connect to him better.

Did you know all this?