Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol is one of the most iconic jodis in Bollywood. From Baazigar to Dilwale, SRK and Kajol have worked as leads in over seven films, including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan, and more. Their pairing is natural and charming. Not just on-screen, their off-screen chemistry also deserves your attention. They are quite cool, aren’t they?

Here are six instances Of SRK and Kajol that prove that their off-screen chemistry is friendship goals:

1. When Kajol remembered how SRK scolded her

In an interview with the BBC, Kajol was asked if she and SRK ever had a quarrel with each other. Kajol recalled the time when they were shooting for Dilwale, the superstar scolded her.

Source: BBC

Kajol telling a funny story from Dilwale and speaking about SRK.



That's what friends do for each other.🧿 pic.twitter.com/tgp6D6QrtW — .. (@srkajolsg) July 20, 2023

2. When SRK called Kajol a ‘peacock’ and more

During a press conference show with ABP News, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol reminisced their first meeting on the sets of their film, Baazigar. At one point, SRK interrupted while Kajol remembered the old days and called her ‘peacock’.

Source: ABP News

3. When SRK and Kajol had their koochie-koochie koo moment

During a promo launch of Dilwale, Kajol pulled SRK’s cheek and went like, “I think I am probably the only one who can do this.” The superstar then blushed and talked about how they perform a scene together. “Do your koochie-koochie koo while I am doing this,“ SRK said during the act.

Source: Viral Bollywood

4. When Kajol spoke about congratulating SRK for his Pathaan‘s success

In an interview with Bollywood Spy, Kajol shared how she felt after SRK’s film, Pathaan, turned out to be a blockbuster. The actress recalled that she congratulated him on a phone call.

Source: Bollywood Spy

I'm So So Happy For #ShahrukhKhan. It's A New Phase, A New Time For Him, & I Am Super Happy For Him. He Is the King & Will Always Remain So, Says #Kajol On #Pathaan Success And #Jawan pic.twitter.com/DJCBEwTj3i — 𝙍𝙐𝙋𝙀𝙎𝙃🚬 (@SRKianRupesh05) July 15, 2023

5. When SRK and Kajol remembered the zip scene in DDLJ

During the 1000 weeks celebrations of on Comedy Nights With Kapil, SRK revealed that they ended up laughing a lot while shooting the zip scene in the film.

Source: Comedy Nights With Kapil

6. When SRK tried to convince Kajol that she is a back-up dancer

During the , SRK recalled the bicycle scene when Kajol lost her memory while shooting the sequence. The superstar said that he wanted her to believe that she is a back up dancer

Source: YouTube

Aren’t they coolest BFFs?