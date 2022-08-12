Ever since the release of the Brahmastra trailer, the world feels like a changed place. There might have been a few elaichis in the biryani along the way, but that's not holding any of us back from obsessing over the film. When the trailer was released for the world to see, people didn't stop for a while from coming up with theories, and whatnot.

We started with spotting Deepika Padukone as Jal, and went on to imagine storylines -- which might or might not be true. Of course, a lot of us thought we spotted SRK (in different frames, though, but still). And it looks like we manifested too hard because a recently leaked video proves that he is, in fact, in the movie as Vanarastra. In the video and images, the king enters with his forever spreading arms and NOW it's all getting real, y'all.

I'm already fangirling (read: mildly blushing) over this little peek, and it looks like the world is too.

SRK forever spreading the hands... even in Brahmastra. Kahin nahi choda hai pic.twitter.com/dD5f1EJEfw — Deva Deva (@boyfriendkapoor) August 11, 2022

SRK Cameo in Bramhastra as vanarastra 🔥🔥

This scene Are 🔥🔥🔥🔥@iamsrk pic.twitter.com/HZUGVvIltC — Arnab SRKIAN Biswas (@ArnabBi77527645) August 12, 2022

No one is like you I repeat, No one is like you !! The savior.. #ShahRukhKhan

SRK PRIDE OF BWOOD pic.twitter.com/Je5N84JO8b — _TbhVicky_ (@__vicky01_) August 12, 2022

SRK's cameo will be Ayan Mukerji's ode to his love for Shah Rukh Khan.. #Brahmastra #SRK pic.twitter.com/gAVzqu8G1u — B.R.A.H.M.A.S.T.R.A (@BadaJaanwar) August 11, 2022

The leaked look of srk from #Brahmastra has made me even more excited for it. Can't wait for the second trailer to drop. 😍🔥 — antra 🐣 (@ranbirsdevotee) August 11, 2022

We are flipping and screaming (internally), and a month seems too long after this leak. Give us more of SRK, already!