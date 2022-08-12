Ever since the release of the Brahmastra trailer, the world feels like a changed place. There might have been a few elaichis in the biryani along the way, but that's not holding any of us back from obsessing over the film. When the trailer was released for the world to see, people didn't stop for a while from coming up with theories, and whatnot.
Kesariya Love storiyaan pic.twitter.com/rHNSn5lolO— 𝙺e𝚝♡ (@InsanelySsane) July 17, 2022
We started with spotting Deepika Padukone as Jal, and went on to imagine storylines -- which might or might not be true. Of course, a lot of us thought we spotted SRK (in different frames, though, but still). And it looks like we manifested too hard because a recently leaked video proves that he is, in fact, in the movie as Vanarastra. In the video and images, the king enters with his forever spreading arms and NOW it's all getting real, y'all.
#ShahRukhKhan as Vanar Astra in #Brahmastra #ShahRukhKhan #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/pHnJIkV4D0— R U P E S H ✨🚬 (@SRKianRupesh05) August 11, 2022
I'm already fangirling (read: mildly blushing) over this little peek, and it looks like the world is too.
If it’s true !! I’m gonna flip 😱@iamsrk in #Brahmastra #srk #VanarAstra— Karanvir Sharma (@karanvirsharma9) August 11, 2022
Leak from most probably the second Trailer of #Brahmastra— Sanaullah._.srkian (@Lucifer_srk_07) August 11, 2022
SRK forever spreading the hands... even in Brahmastra. Kahin nahi choda hai pic.twitter.com/dD5f1EJEfw— Deva Deva (@boyfriendkapoor) August 11, 2022
SRK Cameo in Bramhastra as vanarastra 🔥🔥— Arnab SRKIAN Biswas (@ArnabBi77527645) August 12, 2022
No one is like you I repeat, No one is like you !! The savior.. #ShahRukhKhan— _TbhVicky_ (@__vicky01_) August 12, 2022
SRK in multiple roles 💥— Arav (@SRKsArzz) August 11, 2022
SRK's cameo will be Ayan Mukerji's ode to his love for Shah Rukh Khan.. #Brahmastra #SRK pic.twitter.com/gAVzqu8G1u— B.R.A.H.M.A.S.T.R.A (@BadaJaanwar) August 11, 2022
The leaked look of srk from #Brahmastra has made me even more excited for it. Can't wait for the second trailer to drop. 😍🔥— antra 🐣 (@ranbirsdevotee) August 11, 2022
Another one loading from King SRK. Greatest finisher ever. 🔥 #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/WzkPqs70jJ— 🐅 (@SK_Ka_Fan) August 11, 2022
We are flipping and screaming (internally), and a month seems too long after this leak. Give us more of SRK, already!