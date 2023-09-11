From emerging as the highest opener in Hindi cinema ever to entering the ₹200-crore club in just three days, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has broken numerous records and rightfully so because the movie is all things grand!
The fans, co-stars and audience are hailing the tinsel town’s badshaah for his record-smashing performance in the movie; and, the actor couldn’t be happier!
The actor has been responding to these tweets with sheer humbleness and of course, with a hint of his iconic wit! Take a look:
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Apart from this, he also retweeted several tweets that were tweeted by his fan clubs:
ADVERTISEMENT
SRK is not just a name, it’s an emotion and these tweets are proof!
Top picks for you