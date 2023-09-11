From emerging as the highest opener in Hindi cinema ever to entering the ₹200-crore club in just three days, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has broken numerous records and rightfully so because the movie is all things grand!

It is clear that SRK is no star. He is the planet itself, and many stars depend on him. This planet of cinema has emotion, drama, action, love . Welcome to the SRKiVerse. You are the slyvester, the arnold, the cruise, the Smith all together. Thank you, SRK Sir

#Jawan @iamsrk — NISHANT (@yuvikabapu) September 11, 2023

The fans, co-stars and audience are hailing the tinsel town’s badshaah for his record-smashing performance in the movie; and, the actor couldn’t be happier!

Thank you for all the love and appreciation for #Jawan!! Stay safe and happy… Please keep sending in the pics and videos of all of you enjoying at the movies…. And I will be back soon to see all of them! Until then… Party with Jawan in the theatres!! Lots of love and… — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 8, 2023

The actor has been responding to these tweets with sheer humbleness and of course, with a hint of his iconic wit! Take a look:

Yeh sab kyun ginn raha hai… mere looks ginn na!! Keep love and respect in your heart and maa aur beti ka samman karo….aur aage badho! https://t.co/Gb8dC0fYr1 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 9, 2023

Enjoying each and every video of you guys dancing and celebrating the film!!! Shukriya team Parbhani https://t.co/6IoooLvMNs — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 9, 2023

Main bhi aap hoon… #Jawan is you. And you are a feeling, you are the heart of Hindustan.

Be kind, be nice, stand for what’s right, keep love and respect in your heart for all things our country stands for and don’t forget to pray. Then you are fully…Ready!!! https://t.co/W6ZGxo5iQf — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 9, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Wow five times?!! Why does it feel like you are getting readyyy for the sixth too? Ha ha …. Lots of love and thanks https://t.co/Lanfppa7tp — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 9, 2023

Wow…. Good performance my friend. Hope you made more people join in. I’m sure log mujhe chhodh kar sirf tujhe dekh rahe thhe!!! Ha ha… Love u! https://t.co/Te8SY1P58p — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 10, 2023

I am trying to hit it out of the park like you, big man… Muscle Russell !!! @Russell12A

Thank u and message me your thoughts about #Jawan https://t.co/vmESOeZRtr — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 10, 2023

Thank u sir!!! Your wishes mean a lot!! https://t.co/l2deHCPNHI — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 10, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Thank you Ameesha!!! Was good catching up… lots of love!! https://t.co/LvnU3hKOum — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 10, 2023

Kya karoon Tiger… no bar is high enough!! Waiting to see u somersault over it with ease… Ha ha… love u and thank u… https://t.co/7dQnVyEVSq — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 10, 2023

Thank u so much for the wishes, your love and your kind words, my friend…. I’m glad u and @geneliad enjoyed the film so much!!! My love to the both of u always. See u soon… https://t.co/P56YoPIOcs — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 10, 2023

Love u Suyash!! Toofan toh maidan main tum bhi machaate ho with your spin bowling!!! Looking forward to seeing u on the field … stay happy and healthy… https://t.co/qbfyTGpUPj — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 10, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Dharti hila do thirak thirak re!! Always loved the energy of the song #ZindaBanda and seeing u all enjoy it makes me very happy!!! https://t.co/Nre1ovzptH — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 10, 2023

Thank u Aurangabad have a good Sunday! Aur Monday ke house full scenes ka intezaam kar lena please… ha ha https://t.co/JFIckWNJhf — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 10, 2023

Wow DK you are quite the film buff!! Didn’t get to see this side of u during KKR times. Really happy u enjoyed the film and give my love to Dipika!!! And if u are free go watch it again after a few weeks…. Always need u as a finisher!! https://t.co/6QjPn3fY1s — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 10, 2023

She is so sweet!!! My love to her!! Thank u all!! https://t.co/zMy7RSTcjx — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 10, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

What energy Jaipur!!! Makes me want to jump in and do the step with u all…. Sending u love and wishes!! https://t.co/W459lrH79b — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 10, 2023

Awesome!! Thank u and Hope all of you enjoyed the film in Nigeria…. Please tell me what u thought!! https://t.co/cujkYKvXZP — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 10, 2023

Thank you Aurangabad… and loving the sea of yellow in the theatres!!! Abhi Sunday Khatam Hona baaki hai, go watch it again… https://t.co/iOSTTBoJvS — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 10, 2023

Shukriya…. Abhi ek aur baar dekhne ke liye Readyyy??? Ha ha.. love u all https://t.co/hqvSTaLYOG — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 10, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Thank u Nandyal!!! Hope u had a good weekend with #Jawan!!! Stay safe and happy https://t.co/EZExPt7BI7 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 10, 2023

Wow loving the snow!! Thank u https://t.co/EOjwtY0nlw — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 10, 2023

Thank u Jaynagar https://t.co/eBhvoIvE7F — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 10, 2023

Thank u Sangli!! https://t.co/G9Jqsipds1 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 10, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Thank u Philippines!! https://t.co/cDyjdFpf4s — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 10, 2023

Thank u all the lovely Zinda Bandas in Peru!!! Love to see u all dancing and happy… https://t.co/M7T8R3rARn — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 10, 2023

Thank u!! Now Readyyy to watch it again?? Ha ha https://t.co/YwrDheXSTp — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 10, 2023

Thank u Russia… Happy to see that you have enjoyed the film in Tamil!!! Love u https://t.co/NPbI2esLxj — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 10, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Thank u Jalna… https://t.co/SXc5elacHR — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 10, 2023

Thank u Patna!! Love the colours and the enthusiasm… And I’m sure the cake was nice too… love u https://t.co/XItVEb1IJd — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 10, 2023

Shukriya Pune!!! Hope all of u had a good experience…. Stay safe and healthy!! And keep celebrating Jawan! https://t.co/qKvFF9lmE6 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 10, 2023

Thank u to everyone who met up in Malaysia to enjoy the film… stay happy and healthy all of u!! https://t.co/T3hVfPpC87 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 10, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief is Good to go… please no stopping!! Have a good time at the movies, girls!!! https://t.co/PE8ufczMfO — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 10, 2023

Awesome stuff Warangal!!! Loving the lights… https://t.co/aveQUy3ZRD — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 10, 2023

Hope you enjoyed #Jawan!!! Thank u and love u!! https://t.co/agPCDGv2Tv — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 10, 2023

Wow thank you for expressing your love with so much effort… Love u! This is amazing!!! https://t.co/JBs10Ef2bv — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 10, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Hope you liked it my man…. Love u!! https://t.co/jPTNAWHg9m — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 10, 2023

Thank u to each and everyone who made time to watch the film…. Love u all!!! Keep smiling, dancing and spread the happiness!! https://t.co/f6jYRXwomg — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 9, 2023

Apart from this, he also retweeted several tweets that were tweeted by his fan clubs:

ADVERTISEMENT

SRK is not just a name, it’s an emotion and these tweets are proof!