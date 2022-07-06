Imagine this. It is your wedding and there is Shah Rukh Khan on stage dancing on Chammak Challo, for you, at your wedding. Sounds crazy and unreal, right? Well, it can be a reality! But just like everything in life, it comes at a price.



You can invite Bollywood celebrities and have them perform for your guests at a wedding, but they charge for such appearances. And let me tell you, the prices are not for the faint-hearted. In case, you still want a celebrity to perform at your wedding day, here is how much they charge for such appearances.



1. Shah Rukh Khan





King Khan is a crowd favourite when it comes to wedding appearances. Apart from weddings, SRK also appears at private events such as ribbon-cutting ceremonies or corporate gigs. Reportedly , he charges ₹2 crores for a 40-minute appearance and almost ₹8 crores for a full-fledged performance. It is also reported that SRK attends weddings only within his known connections.

2. Sonakshi Sinha



Dabangg actress

Theactress charges ₹25 lakh for a performance at a wedding. But this cost does not include her hair and makeup. That is a completely different ball game.

3. Salman Khan

Bhai of Bollywood performing at weddings of influential personalities. But they come at a price.

You must have seen videos of theof Bollywood performing at weddings of influential personalities. But they come at a price. Reportedly , the actor charges ₹1.50 crores to ₹2 crores to appear and perform at any function.

4. Deepika Padukone

As one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood currently, Deepika charges somewhere around ₹1 crore for her dance performances at private functions, which include weddings and corporate events.

5. Ranveer Singh



daadi of the house starts dancing. According to this

The actor is a powerhouse and can infuse tons of energy into any event. Ranveer can definitely turn a boring wedding into something where even theof the house starts dancing. According to this source , he charges ₹70 lakh for an appearance at a wedding and ₹1 crore for a performance at the said wedding.

6. Akshay Kumar





Reportedly , the Khiladi actor charges ₹1.5 crores to show up as a guest at a wedding. In case you want him to perform, you need to shell out ₹2.5 crores.

7. Sunny Leone

The actor does guest appearances for private events. These can include weddings, launch parties, inaugurations, etc. According to reports , she charges ₹20 lakh for her appearances and around ₹30 lakh for performing at weddings.

8. Hrithik Roshan



The actor has mind-blowing dance moves under his sleeve that make him the perfect addition to a big fat Indian wedding. Reportedly, he charges around ₹2 crores for an appearance and a performance at a wedding.

9. Anushka Sharma



Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actor can definitely add a little razzmatazz to your wedding.

Theactor can definitely add a little razzmatazz to your wedding. Reportedly , she charges ₹50 lakh for an appearance and approximately ₹70 lakh for a performance.

10. Malaika Arora



Chaiyya Chaiyya girl

Thegirl charges somewhere between ₹25 lakh to ₹30 lakh to perform at a wedding. While she won't dance atop a train at your wedding, she can definitely add a little spice on the wedding stage.

If you still want these stars to perform at your wedding, better start saving up right away.

