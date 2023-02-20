From making us weep with his emotional dialogues and making us want to shake a leg on a cheerful track to executing stunts flawlessly, SRK – the badshaah – has been stealing our hearts with his presence on-screen.

And now, a netizen noticed the actor receiving special credits in one of his movies and it sent all of social media into a meltdown.

Shruti Sonal, a writer and a social media user, took to her account and shared that she was re-watching Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, when she noticed that Shah Rukh Khan was credited for ‘thrills’, during the credit roll, in the movie.

Was rewatching Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna today. And just noticed @iamsrk is legit credited for "thrills" 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ytbz8SpW38 — Shruti Sonal (@shrutisonal26) February 18, 2023

She also disclosed that a few of his other movies – Om Shanti Om, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Main Hoon Na – had similar credits and believes that it could be an ‘inside joke’.

Just read it's in OSO, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Main Hoon Na too. I am guessing it's an inside joke 🤣 — Shruti Sonal (@shrutisonal26) February 18, 2023

He would design a lot of the action and stunts in his movies, because he has this credit in many films so I'm guessing it's related to those bits. Even in The Romantics, he talks about adding the climax fight in DDLJ — Hindol Hazra (@hindolheroic) February 19, 2023

Thrills means all the sounds and special effects a film might have. He does it through red chillies now. In that era, it was his specific inputs – ye wala sound daalo accha rahega type. — copstar substitute (@CohleCopper3712) February 19, 2023

Ah, damn. I miss Thrills by SRK! — Debdatta Sengupta (@goodeeoneshoe) February 19, 2023

Multiple films. Legit credit. 🙂 — Noyon Jyoti Parasara | নয়ন জ্যোতি পৰাশৰ (@NoyonSENSE) February 19, 2023

Just means he's responsible for all the thrills he gives us of course. — Misha 🥀 (@misha23brij) February 19, 2023

Inside joke…?!! What?!😆 SRK actually gives a lot of inputs to a script…one liners…using various props…adding jokes or scenes too…. said by many film related people in interviews..so I think ur confused..😶 pic.twitter.com/rNZx5dtlqj — Ahmed (FAN) (@Ahmed555Srkian) February 19, 2023

The actor is truly versatile, isn’t he?