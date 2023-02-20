From making us weep with his emotional dialogues and making us want to shake a leg on a cheerful track to executing stunts flawlessly, SRK – the badshaah – has been stealing our hearts with his presence on-screen.
And now, a netizen noticed the actor receiving special credits in one of his movies and it sent all of social media into a meltdown.
Shruti Sonal, a writer and a social media user, took to her account and shared that she was re-watching Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, when she noticed that Shah Rukh Khan was credited for ‘thrills’, during the credit roll, in the movie.
She also disclosed that a few of his other movies – Om Shanti Om, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Main Hoon Na – had similar credits and believes that it could be an ‘inside joke’.
Needless to mention, desi netizens were quick to respond and had different theories!
The actor is truly versatile, isn’t he?