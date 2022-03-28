RRR is a 2022 Indian Telugu-language period drama, directed by S.S. Rajamouli. The much-awaited film finally released theatrically on 25th March. 

Starring N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris, the film was already grand in the heads of the people, before it even released in theatres.

And, it's no surprise that it's doing great numbers. Within the first two days of release, the film collected ₹350 crores globally and ₹258 crores in India. The tremendous response by the people is a clear indication that RRR will continue to garner appreciation, without breaking the streak with its box-office collections.

RRR has also exceeded the first-day worldwide collection of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Clearly, when it comes to RRR, there are two sets of people - one who've watched the film and the other who are too excited to watch it. The film is quite literally roaring.