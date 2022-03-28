RRR is a 2022 Indian Telugu-language period drama, directed by S.S. Rajamouli. The much-awaited film finally released theatrically on 25th March.

Starring N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris, the film was already grand in the heads of the people, before it even released in theatres.

And, it's no surprise that it's doing great numbers. Within the first two days of release, the film collected ₹350 crores globally and ₹258 crores in India. The tremendous response by the people is a clear indication that RRR will continue to garner appreciation, without breaking the streak with its box-office collections.

RRR has also exceeded the first-day worldwide collection of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

#RRRMovie creates HISTORY at the WW Box Office.



AP/TS - ₹ 120.19 cr

KA - ₹ 16.48 cr

TN - ₹ 12.73 cr

KL - ₹ 4.36 cr

ROI - ₹ 25.14 cr

OS - ₹ 78.25 cr [Reported Locs]



Total - ₹ 257.15 cr



FIRST ever Indian movie to achieve this HUMONGOUS figure on the opening day. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) March 26, 2022

#RRR #Hindi is SENSATIONAL, biz jumps on Day 3... FIRST *HINDI* FILM TO CROSS ₹ 30 CR IN A SINGLE DAY [pandemic era]... Mass centres EXCEPTIONAL... SupeRRRb trending gives hope for a STRONG Day 4 [Mon]... Fri 19 cr, Sat 24 cr, Sun 31.50 cr. Total: ₹ 74.50 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/zuYKz90RF6 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 28, 2022

#RRR second time because ek baar maine commitment kar di etc etc 😂😂. And this song is so terrific - sets a whole new bar for choreography and dancing prowess! pic.twitter.com/onCA48hVMe — Anupama Chopra (@anupamachopra) March 25, 2022

#RRR - A Roller Coaster of Emotions on an Epic Scale



Charan's Intro Reminded me of 'Battle Of the Bastards' in GOT, I felt suffocated in that crowd, brilliantly shot



NTR is Heart and Soul of the movie, his performance in Komuram Bheemudo Song will be remembered for ages



4/5 pic.twitter.com/DhjAmCmHb6 — Why So Serious ! (@SurrealZack) March 28, 2022

After watching #RRR , I am still in awe. Picturisation, dialogues, action, storyline, the attention to details, the characters. No word about @tarak9999 this performance will be remembered for a long time.@AlwaysRamCharan #SSRajamouli and team. pic.twitter.com/EJEAG4Fgc3 — Ankit Singh (@AnkitSingh3975) March 27, 2022

Clearly, when it comes to RRR, there are two sets of people - one who've watched the film and the other who are too excited to watch it. The film is quite literally roaring.