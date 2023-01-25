Starbucks, the brand that changed the game for all coffee lovers across the world, time and again launches interesting advertisements and campaigns for their brand. And recently, the brand launched its ‘ ajji approved filter coffee’, to give a warm motherly touch to their newly launched coffee.

However, netizens seemed to be baffled by this idea.

Adithya Venkatesan, a social media user, took to his account and shared a photograph of the advertisement, clicked outside the brand’s outlet.

He also wrote how no ajji or mother would approve of an expensive cup of coffee like this one.

Dear Strbucks, there's literally no ajji in god's green earth who'll approve a filter coffee for 290rs +taxes. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/JtPIhakJdq — Adithya Venkatesan (@adadithya) January 23, 2023

After being shared, the post has garnered one million views and 20.5k likes. Here’s what the internet thinks about the latest advertisement:

मेरी दादी को पता लग जाए ना कि 300 रुपए की कॉफी पीने जा रहा हूं तो महीने भर गर्म पानी ही पिलाए😏 — एडोल्फ (@MeinKampF_2) January 23, 2023

Why would anyone buy filter coffee from Starbucks!! Missing the whole authentic element. — Ritika Patel (@Ritika__Patel) January 23, 2023

Yaar, Manis chale jao. They are everywhere now – Matunga, Shivaji Park, Chembur, Nariman Point, etc.



30rs me ho jayega. No one will approve 299 ka filter coffee.🧘‍♂️ — Karthik Nadar (@runkarthikrun) January 23, 2023

Boss i know a person who sells 100gms of filter coffee for 300 🙏 — Varun #PlsMaskup #Vaccinatedcompletly (@varun_blues) January 23, 2023

Is this for a month worth of supply or just one coffee?! 😂 — Vinayak Hiremath (@hiremathji) January 23, 2023

Don't show this to ur ajjis for approval



Warning : she might have heart attach — Nitish Gupta (@NitishDGupta) January 23, 2023

My ajji would say you can buy coffee power for 2 months for our family with that money. — Abhishek (@MrAbhi_shek) January 23, 2023

Oh well, would you try this one?