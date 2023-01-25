Starbucks, the brand that changed the game for all coffee lovers across the world, time and again launches interesting advertisements and campaigns for their brand. And recently, the brand launched its ‘ajji approved filter coffee’, to give a warm motherly touch to their newly launched coffee.
However, netizens seemed to be baffled by this idea.
Adithya Venkatesan, a social media user, took to his account and shared a photograph of the advertisement, clicked outside the brand’s outlet.
He also wrote how no ajji or mother would approve of an expensive cup of coffee like this one.
After being shared, the post has garnered one million views and 20.5k likes. Here’s what the internet thinks about the latest advertisement:
Oh well, would you try this one?