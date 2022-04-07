It's a typical day on Twitter when you see people poking fun at things they can't afford. The grapes are, indeed, sour.

This time, however, they're bitter and sweet, thanks to a never-before-seen collaboration between ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee and renowned coffee brand Starbucks. You didn't see it brewing, did you? 

The announcement displays the legendary designer sipping coffee from a specially crafted cup with prints and the names 'Sabyasachi + Starbucks.'

Does this imply that Sabyasachi will finally have at least one affordable item or is it gonna make unaffordable coffee way more unaffordable? Desi Twitter has got a lot to say:

My pockets feel lighter already. 