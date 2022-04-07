It's a typical day on Twitter when you see people poking fun at things they can't afford. The grapes are, indeed, sour.

This time, however, they're bitter and sweet, thanks to a never-before-seen collaboration between ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee and renowned coffee brand Starbucks. You didn't see it brewing, did you?

The announcement displays the legendary designer sipping coffee from a specially crafted cup with prints and the names 'Sabyasachi + Starbucks.'

Does this imply that Sabyasachi will finally have at least one affordable item or is it gonna make unaffordable coffee way more unaffordable? Desi Twitter has got a lot to say:

Sabyasachi x Starbucks. Ab kya coffee bhi designer banegi? For 1000 bucks! https://t.co/g0dfu3uTZm — kushal (@kushchronicle21) April 6, 2022

How to make Starbucks more expensive - print Sabyasachi's name also on their mugs 😂



The prints also look disappointing in this picture, I expected atleast Bengal tiger pics next to Starbucks lady symbol, not some phone cover marble print pic.twitter.com/jgjjUnPgAp — vandana (@neipodiroast) April 7, 2022

Sabyasachi collaborating with Starbucks to make unaffordable coffee more unaffordable! — . (@vibhutixo) April 7, 2022

we’re getting a sabyasachi x starbucks collab? this is the year of the sleep deprived brown girl with a messed up sleep schedule CONFIRMED — Raay De Desi (@raaydedesi) April 6, 2022

Sabyasachi is collaborating with Starbucks? What are they gonna sell? Hand embroidered coffee mug covers? 🙆🏼#moneymeetsmoney — Shagun Bansal (@shagun_bansal) April 6, 2022

Will the Starbucks coffee taste any different in Sabyasachi mug...what an odd collaboration... — [email protected] (@krati_yadav23) April 6, 2022

Starbucks collab with Sabyasachi is great cz now I'll finally be able to own a designer piece thats affordable — Natasha (@RajputNatasha) April 6, 2022

Sabyasachi x Starbucks??!!!?????



Handloom filtered cold brew???????? — material gworl (@penisfritter) April 6, 2022

When I see people dressed in clothing from the Sabyasachi + H&M collab, I can’t not find it amusing. If this comes to SA, we might see body guards fighting over Sabya mugs at Starbucks 🤦🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/gxkxIRdV9F — Hasmita (@HasmitaAmtha) April 6, 2022

My pockets feel lighter already.