The Sabyasachi X H&M collection is all the rage in the fast fashion world right now, especially since it sold out in hours. As soon as it dropped, people were quick to point out that the collection was quite overpriced.

From the accessories to the basic saree, we know they definitely shouldn't cost that much. So we found cheaper alternatives to these clothes that are pocket friendly and look pretty much the same.

1. The tie-belt shorts

Myntra, Just Wow - ₹699

2. Patterned chiffon trousers

Ajio, Aks - ₹824

3. Bell-shaped skirt

Nykaa Fashion, Forever New - ₹1,595

4. Large bell-decorated ring

5. Lace bra top

6. Red / Cream Sari

7. White canvas bag

Sabyasachi X H&M - ₹1,499

Amazon - ₹299

You're welcome.