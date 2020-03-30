Cooped up in our homes, we'll soon run out of everything that interests us on the usual streaming platforms. Additionally, it's hard to find exactly what you want to scratch that entertainment itch on YouTube. Lucky for us, there's a whole host of amazing short films you can watch on there, absolutely free. Check it out.

1. Paperman

An inventive tale in a unique black-and-white setting, this film is about a regular Joe whose paper plane creations land him (pun intended) the woman of his dreams. No dialogue, just the divine destruction of office drudgery by the beauty of love.

2. The Present

A young boy gets an unexpected gift, and in doing so learns that things don't have to be perfect to be beautiful. Also, fair warning - there's a lot of cuteness coming your way.

3. Negative Space

This short film is truly a masterpiece, with a sardonic twist as well. It's about the distant relationship between a father and son, told through the example of packing luggage.

4. The Life of Death

A dark and humorous look at the literal manifestation of death - The Grim Reaper - and how he learns that there's more to life than just taking it.

5. Devi

With a powerful, ensemble cast of actors like Kajol, Neha Dhupia, Shruti Haasan, Neena Kulkarni, Yashaswi Dayama, and Shivani Raghuvanshi, tackles the issue of rape head-on, and how the blame for rape should fall on the rapist.

6. Nawab

It's a dog's life, and for the lead in this short film, that's true in more ways than one. When his relationship falls apart, the one constant in his life remains his loyal little doggo.

7. The Lovers

Love is an intense emotion, but hate is even stronger. This short film, starring Shweta Basu Prasad, Zarina Wahab & Anuraag Malhan, has equal doses of both, along with a good helping of revenge.

8. The Neighbors' Window

This 2019 short film tells the story of a middle-aged woman who's grown sick of the daily grind. When a young and seemingly carefree couple move into the opposite street, she discovers she can look into their home.

9. Ghar ki Murgi

In Indian society, the homemaker might be the hardest worker in the family, but she's rarely taken seriously. This short, Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and starring Sakshi Tanwar, is about one such woman who decides to find her true self in the mire of family and responsibility.

10. Alone

The story of a man surviving in a post-apocalyptic world

11. The Gunfighter

A hilarious parody of typical Westerns, wherein a lone ranger enters a saloon, as the narrator sets the scene up. Unfortunately (or fortunately), everyone there can also hear the narrator, who's voiced by the inimitable Nick Offerman. It's a gas!

12. Six Shooter

An Irish black comedy? Count me in. Directed & Written by Martin McDonough, this film tells the story of a man whose wife has died returning from the morgue. On the train back, he meets someone really... weird.

13. Connection

Jude Law inexplicably stars in this short film about 2 actors who meet at an airport. One is a big star, while the other appears to be just another cog in the thespian machine. Soon however, they realise they have more in common than they thought.

14. Kaande Pohe

The title of this sweet romance refers to a Maharashtrian snack traditionally served when a boy visits a girls' family for the first time to set up an arranged marriage. Instead of attacking the subject material, the story focuses on the millennial's own predisposition to judge older generations.

15. Blue Season

This short film stars Daisy Ridley, from way before she became one with the force. In this psychological thriller short, Ridley's character wakes up hanging upside down and alone. When the phone rings, she answers, and someone... strange offers to help. I won't spoil the rest.

Eat - sleep - watch short films - repeat.