From groovy music to cute faces, there was something different about the tracks from the late 90s and early 2000s. While the recent songs are all about strange remixes, the old ones were all about original and soulful compositions.

Credits: YouTube

Falguni Pathak, who was an important part of every 90s kid’s life, composed tracks that had both, adorable and old-school romance plotlines and soulful background scores – something that has been missing in the latest pop songs.

Credits: YouTube

Mimansa Shekhar, a social media user, took to her social media account and shared how her tracks made dandiya very popular.

Credits: YouTube

She also mentioned how her song, Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi, was re-created in Pyaar Koi Khel Nahi (1999), featuring Mahima Chaudhary and by Neha Kakkar in 2022.

Storytelling in #FalguniPathak songs made them overtly adorable, along with making dandiya so popular. #YaadPiyaKiAaneLagi (1998) was among her first hits. It was recreated in Pyaar Koi Khel Nahi starring Mahima Chaudhary, and by Neha Kakkar too. What's your fav Falguni song? pic.twitter.com/hunEvMtHGw — Mimansa Shekhar | मीमांसा शेखर (@mimansashekhar) May 4, 2023

She also asked netizens the name of their favourite track by the singer and needless to mention, the comments section was filled with nostalgia!

“Maine payal hai chhankayi” is etched in my memories forever ❤️❤️ — Sagar Srivastava (@Nakshebaaz) May 4, 2023

I still love to play the old songs of Falguni Pathak. Especially this one, "Maine payal hai chhankai". The ideation and implementation of this video song was way ahead of its time. She is still very famous among the Navratri festivals. Will definitely attend it someday. pic.twitter.com/8hbadPc7ei — Nitish Jalali (@shoonyakumar) May 4, 2023

Pal pal teri yaad sataye feat Sonal Pendse has grown the most on me over the years. — Abinash Gupta (@Abinash03111992) May 4, 2023

Mine is "indhna winva" 1 coz am a gujju and 2 coz my frnd and a v good actor iqbal khan also features in it and the music video is also v cutely shot — Pankit Thakker (@pankitthakker) May 4, 2023

She was also a sensation after Nazia Hasaan n Alisha Chinai. I think both got support from Biddu — Swapan Burman (@swapan_burman) May 4, 2023

BRB, we’re listening to these songs on a loop!