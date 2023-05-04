From groovy music to cute faces, there was something different about the tracks from the late 90s and early 2000s. While the recent songs are all about strange remixes, the old ones were all about original and soulful compositions.
Falguni Pathak, who was an important part of every 90s kid’s life, composed tracks that had both, adorable and old-school romance plotlines and soulful background scores – something that has been missing in the latest pop songs.
Mimansa Shekhar, a social media user, took to her social media account and shared how her tracks made dandiya very popular.
She also mentioned how her song, Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi, was re-created in Pyaar Koi Khel Nahi (1999), featuring Mahima Chaudhary and by Neha Kakkar in 2022.
She also asked netizens the name of their favourite track by the singer and needless to mention, the comments section was filled with nostalgia!
BRB, we’re listening to these songs on a loop!