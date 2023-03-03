FRIENDS, the show that has been a comfort show for a bunch of us, left us with several memories. It has been almost two decades since the show finished and yet, it makes absolute sense, even more than the recent shows.

While we love the show with all our hearts, we have a fair share of complaints about it. In a thread, fans of the show reveal the storylines that they would want to get rid of, and to be honest, we do agree!

if you could erase any storyline from friends which storyline would you get rid of? pic.twitter.com/q8RAsL7m5q — 💭 (@shutupjoeyy) February 21, 2023

Take a look:

I would delete ross and Rachel ending up together and change it to joey and rachel😔 my man deserves to be happy even if he deserved better than her, he truly loved her 🙁 — D △⃒⃘ (@Space_Gurll) February 21, 2023

ross wanting to kiss his cousin, ross dating his student, joey and rachel having that small relationship when it should’ve been someone else for him to fall in love/end up with, ross and rachel married in vegas then divorced: i wanted to see a real wedding for the two of them! — sarah 🤍 (@4sarahxo) February 21, 2023

Where monica and chandler became a couple. — nour 🧝🏻‍♀️ (@_noxur) February 21, 2023

Chandler getting a new roommate, how I hated that dude Eddie. — Kol (@DeVille1431) February 21, 2023

when rachel says yes to marrying joey after giving birth — suárez🫶🏻 (@meecaesmal) February 21, 2023

Rachel getting off the plane for Ross. — Aditya (@adityaxdreamer) February 21, 2023

Part of Monica’s personality being based on the fact she used to be fat 😶 like she could totally have been fat, it’s just really iffy the way they go about it and shame her a lot — isa will see the rose again! (@crookedseven) February 23, 2023

Ross giving Phoebe a hard time because she thought a cat was her mother reincarnated but expected everyone to make a fuss and babysit his monkey (which he got illlegally) and showed up a regular hospital demanding care for him — Laneyboggs (@Laneyboggs2001) February 22, 2023

The part where Monica and Chandler were hiding their relationship from Ross, Ross getting married 183940505 times, The entire history of Janice and chandler, etc. — 𝙎𝙖𝙢𝙖𝙡𝙖✨ (@VenetianPhoenix) February 23, 2023

And the one where Monica and chandler leaves the apartment for their new house. It’s so sad seeing them apart. — Tejas Dhanshetty (@dhanshettytejas) February 21, 2023

The one where Chandler goes to Oklahoma for work — Katie Galvin (@kgalvin19) February 21, 2023

Ross and the copy girl place storyline – Ross and Rachel were going SOOOO good and then this messed it up. Also, the Joey and Rachel too. It's so weird seeing them together. — bea 💕🇵🇭🇦🇺 (@stoesselenaaa) February 21, 2023

Phoebe and mike cause i wanted her so bad to get back with David after he was gone for so long — ad (@adeleadelead) February 21, 2023

The "alternative universe" episodes. Beyond horrible and unnecessary — Victoria (@marivictoria_30) February 21, 2023

Sometimes I thought Monica’s mom was a little too hard on her oh and Ross dating a student. That was kinda weird tbh… — 💫 • Mars • 💫 (@javery_bemyself) February 22, 2023

Nevertheless, we love this show despite all of its flaws!