The moment we all have been waiting for is finally here! Stranger Things just dropped the trailer of its brand-new season and we just cannot keep calm, for obvious reasons.

Set after six months of The Battle Of Starcourt , which brought nothing but terror and destruction to Hawkins, this science fiction horror drama series will keep you sitting at the edge of your seat.

The plotline of the new season revolves around a bunch of friends, who are separated for the first time and are navigating the complexities of high school individually.

The three-minute trailer starts with a spine-chilling voice and Maxine Mayfield (Sadie Sink) sitting near her brother Billie Hangrove's (Dacre Montgomery) grave. She describes how things around them have deteriorated after his death. Later, Jim Hopper (David Harbour) declares that a 'war is coming,' and he has been looking for the group.

Yes, he's alive, guys!

Soon after, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) is told by a man that she is the key to winning this battle, even though her telekinetic powers have deserted her. At the end of the trailer, a new formidable villain is revealed who says, "You have lost".

Created by Duffer Brothers, this long-awaited series will be split into two volumes. Volume 1 of the season is slated to release on May 27th and Volume 2 comes less than two months later, on July 1st.

You can watch the trailer for Stranger Things Season 4 here:

Do you copy?

Please note that all the images are taken from the trailer.