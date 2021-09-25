There is no denying the fact that actors have a very tough job at hand but it also comes with a hell lot of privilege, which sometimes celebs tend to forget. And thanks to this forgetfulness, they end up complaining about random stuff. Here are some examples of the same.

1. Getting a haircut.

Without looking down on the job of hairstylists, who work very hard to give us the looks we want, Tiger here talks way too passionately about something that grows back. When they said "transformation" in the video, I thought it'd be something exceptional. But the whole thing is about a haircut, that Tiger clearly is very emoional about.

2. Not wearing a mask.

It's a risk, for sure, but with 100 measures taken so that nothing goes wrong, one should show a little more sensitivity than Akshay Kumar did. Also, actors get a HEFTY amount for their work, and someone in his position has the privilege of being unbelievably rich, which makes so many things a choice for him when they are absolutely not for others.

Here's Akshay's quote on the matter:

My job is even more dangerous than any other job. I can’t shoot with my mask on in front of 10 people who are all delivering dialogues. Nobody is allowed to wear a mask...So we have to work. From spot boy to everyone else is wearing a mask. It is a dangerous thing but we have to do it. Everyone has to take risks.

Akshay Kumar: My Job is Even More Dangerous, Can't Shoot with Mask on in Front of 10 Peoplehttps://t.co/J061kV6KCd — News18 Movies (@News18Movies) August 11, 2021

3. "Supporting the economy."

I don't know where to even begin with this one. Saif had an explanation, though.

During the lockdown we quietly sat at home for six months, wasted our lives and lost our time. But now when the government is saying go out and work to support the economy, we are in the frontline again. It's a high-risk profession, almost like working at a hospital.

#SaifAliKhan speaks to @AbiraDhar about the risks of working on film sets during a pandemic, balancing home and work during this time, the decision to become a producer & more.https://t.co/A8GrZx1Aui — The Quint (@TheQuint) November 12, 2020

4. Having to take a brief break because of the pandemic.

I understand that no one wants to stop doing what they love but when you are in the middle of a pandemic, you have to see things from a certain perspective. First of all, if you have the opportunity of not working during these times, with enough to sustain yourself, that's a privilege. Secondly, one needs to not make everything about themselves. But tell this to Amitabh Bachchan. One would expect better from someone as senior as him.

There are of course many other anxieties that trouble the mind. Government authorities have stipulated that those at 65 age and above cannot go out to work... For people like me, my profession and my 78 yrs, it's packers then!

5. Being the child of an actor who hasn't been invited to Koffee With Karan.

Everyone knows it was Ananya Panday who said these words. Though to be fair, it seemed less like a case of being unaware and more of getting carried away while talking. So, while it is important to call people out, the internet really goes too far with her at times.

6. Promoting the movie.

Promotions are a part of the process these days and while any part of them that interferes with an actor's mental health should be fixed, complaining about their existence is a bit much. Especially considering that there are so many people who are working so hard to be in that position. Sonam Kapoor forgot about the latter, and in a dismissive tone, said that actors have to do promotions so that they get good ratings. To which Rajkummar Rao had this amazing response.

So much hard work!