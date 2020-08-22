Can't decide what to watch? Well, we've made a list of fun and happy go lucky movies and TV shows that you can watch this weekend to lift your spirits.

1. Schitt's Creek

A couple on the verge of bankruptcy moves into the only asset they have left - a home in a hopeless town called Schitt's Creek. If you haven't had a chance to experience this hilarious show yet, you're definitely missing out.





Watch it on Netflix.

2. The Good Place

Eleanor has made horrible decisions in life and knows she belongs in hell, but somehow ends up in heaven with a bunch of people who she can't stand. The Good Place will have you falling in love with its eccentric characters, and also Jameela Jamil as Tahani is a delight to watch.





Watch it on Netflix.

3. Bonding

A dominatrix hires a recently out, shy gay man to be her assistant and bodyguard, and what follows is completely absurd and amusing. With just one season, this show is the perfect one-day binge to get you through your Saturday blues.





Watch it on Netflix.

4. The Hitman's Bodyguard

This Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek action film about a bodyguard hired to protect a hitman is comedy gold. You'll find yourself laughing for hours over Ryan and Samuel's snarky conversations.





Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

5. The Intern

This feel-good film about a 80-something retired man applying for an internship at an online fashion website will leave you fuzzy and happy. With a truckload of good laughs, and Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro playing the leads, it's a must watch.





Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

6. Fresh Off The Boat

A Taiwanese family's story as first generation immigrants and moving to America, this show is exceptionally underrated. Light-hearted and easy to watch, it a great choice for some family time.





Watch it on Disney+Hotstar.

Looks like your Saturday night plans are taken care of.