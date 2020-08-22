Can't decide what to watch? Well, we've made a list of fun and happy go lucky movies and TV shows that you can watch this weekend to lift your spirits. 

1. Schitt's Creek

A couple on the verge of bankruptcy moves into the only asset they have left - a home in a hopeless town called Schitt's Creek. If you haven't had a chance to experience this hilarious show yet, you're definitely missing out.


Watch it on Netflix

Schitt's Creek
Source: Vox

2. The Good Place

Eleanor has made horrible decisions in life and knows she belongs in hell, but somehow ends up in heaven with a bunch of people who she can't stand. The Good Place will have you falling in love with its eccentric characters, and also Jameela Jamil as Tahani is a delight to watch. 


Watch it on Netflix.

The Good Place
Source: Rolling Stone

3. Bonding 

A dominatrix hires a recently out, shy gay man to be her assistant and bodyguard, and what follows is completely absurd and amusing. With just one season, this show is the perfect one-day binge to get you through your Saturday blues. 


Watch it on Netflix

Bonding netflix
Source: In Their Own League

4. The Hitman's Bodyguard

This Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek action film about a bodyguard hired to protect a hitman is comedy gold. You'll find yourself laughing for hours over Ryan and Samuel's snarky conversations. 


Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

https://www.villagevoice.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/hitmans-bodyguard.jpg
Source: Village Voice

5. The Intern 

This feel-good film about a 80-something retired man applying for an internship at an online fashion website will leave you fuzzy and happy. With a truckload of good laughs, and Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro playing the leads, it's a must watch. 


Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

The Intern
Source: Forbes

6. Fresh Off The Boat 

A Taiwanese family's story as first generation immigrants and moving to America, this show is exceptionally underrated. Light-hearted and easy to watch, it a great choice for some family time. 


Watch it on Disney+Hotstar.

Fresh Off The Boat
Source: Hollywood Reporter

Looks like your Saturday night plans are taken care of. 