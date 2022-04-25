Celebrities are a quirky bunch. And sure Bollywood celebs do have some very bizarre habits. But nothing, and I mean, nothing comes close to weird, bizarre, nonsensical and expensive when Hollywood celebs are involved. Dolla dolla bills, y'all!

1. Nicolas Cage once got into a bidding war over dinosaur skulls.

NGL, that's a baller move. If I had that kind of money, I would do it too. But that is some rich white guy crap. No Bollywood star is going to do that. And guess, who lost that bidding war to Cage? Leonardi DiCaprio himself.

2. Lady Gaga has EMFs, which if you are unaware is supposed to be a ghost detecting machine.

Lady Gaga is afraid of a ghost named Ryan who she's pretty sure is haunting her. So, she spent $50,000 on an electromagnetic field meter. Go figure.

3. Angelina Jolie and former beau, Billy Bob Thornton wore necklaces filled with each other's blood.

Angelina Jolie was into some pretty weird shit in the days of yore. Thornton explained it later by saying this:

(Jolie) thought it would be interesting and romantic if we took a little razorblade and sliced our fingers, smeared a little blood on these lockets and you wear it around your neck just like you wear your son or daughter's baby hair in one.

4. Star Wars creator George Lucas has a fire department of his own.

Lucas has his own fire truck and employs 14 full-time firefighters. Hey, if you made the greatest, most popular franchise of all time, you can also have anything you want.

5. Bono once spent $1,200 for the hat to be flown to him after he forgot to pack it.

I mean, he could have bought a new hat or two for that. Also, he made sure the hat came in a first-class seat so that he could don it during a concert in Italy for a charity concert in 2003.

6. Rihanna insured her legs for $1 million. Dolly Parton's breasts are insured for $600,000, while Kylie Minogue's butt is insured for $5 million.

I didn't even know this was an option. So, how does it work? Do they get paid if they lose that body part? I mean, who's coming after Rihanna's legs?

7. Celine Dion has a humidifier that cost $2 million.

I had to Google WTF a humidifier was. $2 million for that? I would just book a ticket to Goa or something. Apparently, she did it during her stay in Las Vegas, because she thought it was the best way to protect her vocal cords from the dry desert air.

8. Charlie Sheen tried to catch THE Loch Ness Monster, using only a leg of lamb and a large hook.

LMAO, somehow this is the most believable part of this whole article, isn't it? I mean, come on, it's a big deal that Sheen didn't try to pay it to sleep with him. Let's take the win, guys. Speaking to Jay Leno, he had said:

Something happened. There was an event at the top of the water that was crazy... Why not? If people talk about something for, like, 200 years, it's got to be there, right?

9. Rapper Waka Flocka Flame once put out a job ad for a 'blunt roller', basically wanting to pay someone $50,000 just to roll joints.

Look, if you want to light one up at 3 in the morning, it can be a bit of a hassle. So if you have the money, why not hire someone to do it.

10. Conor McGregor once wore a white fur coat that he claimed was made up of a polar bear.

A lot of you don't follow MMA or UFC, so as someone who does, it is my moral obligation to tell you that Conor McGregor is a grade-A international a**hole. From making racist comments to sexually assaulting women to assaulting old people at bars, Conor McGregor has truly done it all, except winning a fight in years.

Damn, these guys are wild.