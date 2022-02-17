Jugaadistan had us with its announcement, given that it's a campus drama which always seems to relatable. And well, the ensemble cast was definitely the cherry on top of the cake. Directed by Akarsh and Adhaar Khurana, the web series will feature Sumeet Vyas, Arjun Mathur, Parambrata Chatterjee, Rukshar Dhillon, Taaruk Raina, Gopal Datt and Ahsaas Channa.

Now that the trailer is out, it seems like the audience will be hooked to the show. Because, it's sure to take a lot of people back in time, to their college days. Of course, we might have simpler lives without the dramatic touch of fiction, but it still seems very relatable.

The web series revolves around young politicians, professors and college students, and how they navigate various situations while trying to remain morally upright citizens. The web series will apparently, also attempt to tackle issues like racism.

The characters clearly seem to have a lot going on, and that's just by the look of the trailer. A take on college times, Jugaadistan focuses on politics, competition, and everything else that comes with it. It all comes down to how students might choose to thrive - with jugaad. The web series will stream on Lionsgate Play starting from March 4.

Watch the trailer here:

Did you go back in time as well, or was it just us?