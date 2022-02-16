Categories


QUIZ

Take This Quiz And We Will Tell If You're From The North Or South Campus Of DU

Shikha Chandra

17 shares | 2926 views

The one thing that all Delhi University students do after getting their admission done is finding a student from the other campus and saying, "Bhai mera north/south campus tere campus se better hai tu maan ya na maan." And this debate is never ending.

via GIPHY

But don't worry, this article isn't a comparison one as we are not in the mood for waging wars. Take this quiz and we'll tell you if you are from North campus or South campus of DU.

1. The Instagram bio of your profile reads:

2. During the fest season, you:

3. You describe the area where your campus is, as:

4. By the end of the month, you generally:

5. Your go-to date is in:

6. The bhelpuri you prefer is at:

7. When you go shopping, you:

8. When the new semester begins, you prefer to get books:

9. You describe your college crowd as:

10. When the student elections happen:

11. You have experienced a college rivalry at least once.

And here comes the result!

Result

