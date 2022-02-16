Take This Quiz And We Will Tell If You're From The North Or South Campus Of DU

The one thing that all Delhi University students do after getting their admission done is finding a student from the other campus and saying, "Bhai mera north/south campus tere campus se better hai tu maan ya na maan." And this debate is never ending.

But don't worry, this article isn't a comparison one as we are not in the mood for waging wars. Take this quiz and we'll tell you if you are from North campus or South campus of DU.

1. The Instagram bio of your profile reads: via Tech Crunch College name with the year you pass out Only DU, with the year you pass out

2. During the fest season, you: via So Delhi Have to plan your trip to the fests of other colleges in advance, because reaching other colleges take time Remain very busy, flocking from one fest to the other, as you easily walk the distance

3. You describe the area where your campus is, as: via Your Space Green, quiet, posh and comfortable Vibrant, busy, dynamic and interactive

4. By the end of the month, you generally: via GIPHY Are spending more money as you saved quite a sum, because living and traveling is *cheap* :) Are broke, with no monies in your pockets, because PG hi itna rent le leta hai :(

5. Your go-to date is in: via GIPHY An aesthetic cafe in Hudson Lane A shopping spree at Nehru Place

6. The bhelpuri you prefer is at: via K Foods.com The bhelpuri waale bhaiya in Lajpat Nagar, outside *that* college The bhelpuri waale bhaiya next to the Patel Chest bus stop

7. When you go shopping, you: via GIPHY Take your card with you as the markets and malls can get enticing, every time Take some cash with you as shopping nearby is not as exciting

8. When the new semester begins, you prefer to get books: via So Delhi From your seniors, as books are costly From GTB Nagar, as you get them at such affordable prices

9. You describe your college crowd as: via Times Of India Diverse and engaging Chic and stylish

10. When the student elections happen: via The New Indian Express It can get rough, but you get lots of free stuff :P It doesn't make much of a difference, because most activity happens in the *other* campus