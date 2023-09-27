Sunidhi Chauhan has been a voice that has dominated Bollywood music for ages. She has been performing since she was five years old and she made her Bollywood debut when she was just 13. Almost 26 years ago, she won the singing reality show Meri Awaz Suno and that shot her to fame.

The singer is known for her versatility. She can sing a song as soulful as Halka Halka in one moment, and the next moment she can sing Beedi Jalayi Le. All in a single performance and in a single breath. Her talent is really on a different level.

But apart from this, watching Sunidhi Chauhan perform live is a treat in itself. She brings seamless transitions. She sings throughout her concert and doesn’t lip-sync while the background plays her songs. She owns the stage without autotune. Sunidhi is a rockstar and these snippets from her live show are proof.

1. Just listen to her changing her pitch smoothly.

I saw this live y’all! Sunidhi Chauhan is just. 🤌🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/hrJYOaAVmT — Abhishek (@hereforcontent_) September 26, 2023

2. She always gets the audience involved in her concerts.

3. Quite interestingly, the audience always responds to her. She has them wrapped around her fingers.

4. She enjoys performing and it is evident from this clip. I mean, look at how happy and in-her-element she looks.

5. Tell me how many singers can seamlessly transition from Hips Don’t Lie to Sheila Ki Jawani live on-stage apart from Sunidhi?

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Her on-stage presence should really be taught to the upcoming artists.

7. Only Sunidhi Chauhan can get the whole stadium to sing her part.

8. When Sunidhi sings literally everyone stays quiet and listens to her.

9. She totally knows what she’s doing and her confidence proves that.

ADVERTISEMENT

10. No auto-tune just sheer talent.

Attending a Sunidhi Chauhan concert is something that has been on my bucket list for a long time.