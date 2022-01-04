Sunil Gavaskar recently said that he acted in a movie, and the internet quickly did its research. Well, it is not like people did not know about the same, but there is a certain clip currently doing rounds on the internet.

And it's this one:

Yes, the person dancing here with the woman actor is Gavaskar himself and the clip is from the movie Savli Premachi, which did not turn out to be a big hit, which should not come as a surprise.

This aggressive way of expressing love has not gone unnoticed by Twitter and here are some of the reactions on the same.

Now while the fact that he acted in a movie is interesting, Gavaskar's reminder about the same came with a sexist comment which was unnecessary.

Gavaskar also did a cameo in Naseeruddin-starrer Maalamaal in 1988.