Sunil Gavaskar recently said that he acted in a movie, and the internet quickly did its research. Well, it is not like people did not know about the same, but there is a certain clip currently doing rounds on the internet.
And it's this one:
The moment 😂 pic.twitter.com/oTEHHgRG5X— Shubham (@Walkingmiless) January 3, 2022
Yes, the person dancing here with the woman actor is Gavaskar himself and the clip is from the movie Savli Premachi, which did not turn out to be a big hit, which should not come as a surprise.
This aggressive way of expressing love has not gone unnoticed by Twitter and here are some of the reactions on the same.
Now while the fact that he acted in a movie is interesting, Gavaskar's reminder about the same came with a sexist comment which was unnecessary.
Gavaskar also did a cameo in Naseeruddin-starrer Maalamaal in 1988.