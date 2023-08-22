Sunny Deol is an excellent performer. He is much more than Tara Singh of Gadar, a character whose thunderous voice can break the screens whenever he shouts out loud. Sunny Deol has been quite an underrated actor in terms of performing intense scenes in his movies. For the ones, who have watched Deol’s Ghatak, Ghayal, and Damini know what I am talking about.

A still from Ghatak. Source: Film History Pics/Twitter

Someone on Reddit took us back to the 90s while reminding us of how Sunny Deol aces emotional scenes in his films.

A Reddit user, @u/Independent_Log152, posted an emotional sequence from Ghatak featuring Sunny Deol and late Amrish Puri. In this hospital scene, Sunny Deol as Kashi gets to know that his on-screen father Amrish Puri as Shambhu has a few days to live as the latter is diagnosed with cancer. Kashi breaks down and soon burst into tears while showing his vulnerability.

Source: Reddit/YouTube

“Kids in this sub have no idea what hysteria this man used to create in his peak. This scene, the scene in Ghayal where he was holding his brother’s dead body, the Damini court room drama and many more, he has proved countless times what an excellent performer he is. When he gets angry, audience gets angry and cheer for him and when he cries, audience cry with him,” an excerpt from the post reads.

Redditors are sharing their opinions on how they find Sunny Deol as an actor:

Some of them recalled other powerful scenes where he performed well.

Watch the aforementioned scene here:

Bring back the old days, Sunny paaji!