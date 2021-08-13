It can be a daunting task to remember but actor Sunny Deol is a BJP MP from Gurdaspur. And apparently, he's super into the job. Remember the time when appointed a proxy to attend the parliament instead of him.

Well, this time around, he's gone a step further and personally written a letter to the Mahindra agency in Pathankot, asking them to provide a jeep to a BJP MLA’s daughter, on an urgent basis!

Now, once things like this go viral, Twitter gets on the case and we all know, how that ends.

MP Sunny Deol is working so hard in his Lok Sabha constituency 👌👌 pic.twitter.com/jycpD2sSai — Arun Arora (@Arun2981) August 12, 2021

Please do not ignore Sunny's generosity.

He could have asked his representative to do that but he worked hard and did it himself.

Please do not mock him. pic.twitter.com/k3JOedVG3u — Sameer V. Adhav (@sameer_adhav) August 12, 2021

BJP MP fm Punjab Shri Sunny Deol’s recommendation letter… want Thar delivery expedited for BJP MLA’s daughter.. Gurdaspur ppl u chose him for this pic.twitter.com/fRfxAxPnMn — ਅਦਨਾਨ ਅਲੀ ਖਾਨ ( عدنان علی خان ) (@AdnanAliKhan555) August 13, 2021

MP Sunny Deol is working so hard in his Lok Sabha constituency 👌👌. This is what happens when you don't exercise your vote rightly. pic.twitter.com/xd7PlKB30N — Bombur (@boombur) August 13, 2021

BROOOO 😂😂😂😂 all this effort for a Thar 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/19R8TB9WMA — Akshar | اكشار (@akshaaaaar) August 13, 2021

Quintessence of lawmakers, elected to solve every little problem and taking india to the 21st century. Bravo! https://t.co/cXI7aMXvK8 — SantaS (@SantaS44961491) August 13, 2021

When an MP asks to violate equality ( well they do all the times) just bcoz of acquaintance, imagine the kind of laws they would frame to protect themselves and their friends !!! https://t.co/6D4J3DxHED — NANDITTTA BATRA (@nanditta11) August 13, 2021

Wow.



Big impact by Sunny paaji on vehicle industry.https://t.co/cbBsFEzU5f — Karma Bhutia 羯磨 (@iambhutia) August 13, 2021

Well, all the letter proves is that he's working for the citizens. What do you guys think?