It can be a daunting task to remember but actor Sunny Deol is a BJP MP from Gurdaspur. And apparently, he's super into the job. Remember the time when appointed a proxy to attend the parliament instead of him. 

Well, this time around, he's gone a step further and personally written a letter to the Mahindra agency in Pathankot, asking them to provide a jeep to a BJP MLA’s daughter, on an urgent basis!

Now, once things like this go viral, Twitter gets on the case and we all know, how that ends. 

Well, all the letter proves is that he's working for the citizens. What do you guys think? 