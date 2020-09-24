Rich people do not buy things different from us. They just buy similar looking things priced insanely.

On the face of it, you'd say yeh to Sarojini mein bhi mil jayega, but the cost of each of the following items is more than the combined worth of the entire market.

1. Gucci launched its latest pair of eco-washed organic denim pants and overalls giving the illusion of 'fake grass stains' priced at ₹56K and ₹1 lakh, respectively.

Gucci is gone mad with these grass stained jeans. £600 when I can do it for free in my garden????? pic.twitter.com/XWcJf36xbi — 𝕜𝕚𝕞𝕫𝕚𝕟𝕙𝕠 (@kfjoanes) September 22, 2020

How rich do you have to be that you hire someone else to make it look like you spend time outside? Gucci is now selling pairs of denim overalls for $1,400 . . . and the overalls come with grass stains. Yes, they're pre-stained. pic.twitter.com/u0aGa1N4dS — Dave Ryan (@daveryankdwb) September 22, 2020

2. Jacquemus' micro and mini bags range in price from ₹25,000 to ₹60,000.

3. Italian brand, Neous' white leather sandals owned by Alia Bhatt costs around ₹54,457.

4. Travel bag from Louis Vuitton owned by Karan Johar is worth ₹7,28,695.

It apparently changes colours. I'd rather buy 10 bags of different colours than pay that huge amount.

5. This purple teddy bear jumper from luxury brand Amiri is priced at ₹82,740.

6. This Gucci tank top worn by Kareena Kapoor once, is priced at ₹70,000.

7. This t-shirt that Kareena Kapoor wears to gym costs ₹51,000.

8. Beyonce and Jay-Z bought a solid gold handmade Ginza Tanaka rocking horse worth $6,00,000 for their daughter Blue Ivy.

9. The most expensive item on Apple India Online Store is priced upwards of ₹53 lakhs.

A maxed out Mac Pro with the Pro Display XDR and the Pro Stand cost about Rs. 60 lakh in India. 🌚 #AppleStoreindia pic.twitter.com/ePElmSOyTH — manab jyoti sarmah (@manabsays) September 23, 2020

10. 750 ml of Svalbardi's Polar Iceberg water costs somewhere around ₹7,538.

The fact that these things exist is proof that there are people who buy them. And those are the people we call rich.