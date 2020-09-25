Enola Holmes, starring Millie Bobby Brown in the lead role, recently released on Netflix and it is one of those interesting, adventure dramas that leave you intrigued throughout, and smiling at the end.

From the dialogues to the casting, everything about the film was spot on.

But, my biggest takeaway from the film, apart from a newfound appreciation for Brown's acting prowess, is that there is no way I am ever getting over Henry Cavill.

No, I am not exaggerating. Just have a look at him playing Sherlock Holmes in the film, will you?

As if I needed another reason to fall for the detective whose adventures I'd spent hours reading about.

To add to it, Enola Holmes gives us a chance to watch Sherlock Holmes be something other than the perfect detective.

Here, he's also a protective, concerned elder brother.

So, Cavill had to balance Sherlock's famous stoicism with emotions that Holmes subtly expresses on meeting his sister.

And it's hard not to fall for that slight, almost-there-then-gone proud smirk, that comes on his face when he realizes he has been outwitted by his sister.

Then again, Cavill should probably trademark the barely-there smiles because who does not remember them from The Witcher?

Although in Witcher, Cavill also had the whole intense stare thing going on, that made it extremely difficult to focus on the plot.

I mean, you gotta admit, monsters weren't the only things turning to mush when Cavill appeared as Geralt of Rivia.

Though if we're talking about him vanquishing monsters, we have to talk about the time he played a superhero and my heart melted superfast.

Honestly, you see that smile... how would trouble not begin?

Of course, I am talking about one of Cavill's most famous roles to date, Superman.

Now, as far as comic characters are concerned, I'm a Batman fan through and through. But it's hard (read: impossible) resisting the ultimate man of steel!

Seriously though, where's the 'justice' here? From Superman to Sherlock Holmes, Cavill has been playing one good guy after the other and leaving his fans a little more in love.

Yes, yes I know all about the Mission Impossible stint - but it proved impossible to hate him, despite him being an ass to everyone's longest-standing favourite spy, Ethan Hunt.

Basically, getting over Cavill and his cheekbones is a lost cause.

Honestly, who would even want to?