Enola Holmes, starring Millie Bobby Brown in the lead role, recently released on Netflix and it is one of those interesting, adventure dramas that leave you intrigued throughout, and smiling at the end. 

Enola Holmes
From the dialogues to the casting, everything about the film was spot on. 

But, my biggest takeaway from the film, apart from a newfound appreciation for Brown's acting prowess, is that there is no way I am ever getting over Henry Cavill. 

Henry Cavill
No, I am not exaggerating. Just have a look at him playing Sherlock Holmes in the film, will you? 

Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes
As if I needed another reason to fall for the detective whose adventures I'd spent hours reading about.

Henry Cavill as Sherlock
To add to it, Enola Holmes gives us a chance to watch Sherlock Holmes be something other than the perfect detective. 

Henry Cavill in Enola Holmes
Here, he's also a protective, concerned elder brother.

Henry Cavill
So, Cavill had to balance Sherlock's famous stoicism with emotions that Holmes subtly expresses on meeting his sister. 

Henry Cavill
And it's hard not to fall for that slight, almost-there-then-gone proud smirk, that comes on his face when he realizes he has been outwitted by his sister. 

Then again, Cavill should probably trademark the barely-there smiles because who does not remember them from The Witcher?

Henry Cavill in The Witcher
Although in Witcher, Cavill also had the whole intense stare thing going on, that made it extremely difficult to focus on the plot.  

The Witcher
The Witcher
I mean, you gotta admit, monsters weren't the only things turning to mush when Cavill appeared as Geralt of Rivia. 

Henry Cavill
Though if we're talking about him vanquishing monsters, we have to talk about the time he played a superhero and my heart melted superfast.  

Henry Cavill as Clark Kent
Honestly, you see that smile... how would trouble not begin? 

Henry Cavill in Superman
Of course, I am talking about one of Cavill's most famous roles to date, Superman. 

Superman
Now, as far as comic characters are concerned, I'm a Batman fan through and through. But it's hard (read: impossible) resisting the ultimate man of steel! 

Henry Cavill as Superman
Seriously though, where's the 'justice' here? From Superman to Sherlock Holmes, Cavill has been playing one good guy after the other and leaving his fans a little more in love. 

Henry Cavill
Yes, yes I know all about the Mission Impossible stint - but it proved impossible to hate him, despite him being an ass to everyone's longest-standing favourite spy, Ethan Hunt. 

Henry Cavill in MI6
Basically, getting over Cavill and his cheekbones is a lost cause. 

Henry Cavill
Honestly, who would even want to? 