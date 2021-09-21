In yet another Diljit Dosanjh-speaking-facts instance, the Punjabi musician seems to have called Bollywood out in an interview with Anupama Chopra.

During the conversation, the celeb was asked whether he enjoyed his time in Bollywood. And what he said next, became many people's Twitter statuses. Diljit said that being a Bollywood star is not even a priority for him.

I have no desire of becoming a Bollywood star. I love music, and without anybody's say, I can make my music. No superstar can tell me that this music won't work, or that someone else's song would work better, none of this works on me. Punjabi artists are independent, and that's great freedom to have. Nobody can stop us, nobody can stop me from making music. I will keep making music for as long as I want to, and for as long as God allows me to. And I don't give a damn about getting work in Bollywood.

- Diljit Dosanjh told Film Companion

The musician also said that the film industry's approval doesn't matter to him and in a way also called out the ways in which people may feel the pressure to stay connected to the right people in the industry.

Superstar honge apne ghar pe

- Diljit Dosanjh told Film Companion

Here is how people responded to his bold statements.

