Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's case has revealed new facts since his father filed an FIR with Patna Police against his girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty and her six family members for abetment, harassment and siphoning off funds on July 28th.  

Following the said FIR, a team of Bihar Police had reached Mumbai to probe the case further. However, the law enforcement forces at Mumbai apparently had been uncooperative giving rise to a turf between Bihar and Mumbai police.  

Further, Bihar government sent Patna city SP Vinay Tiwary to Mumbai to remove obstacles. However, after reaching Mumbai Tiwary was quarantined by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities for 14 days at the State Reserve Police Force quarter in suburban Goregaon. 

According to Bihar DGP G. Pandey, the Mumbai Police has closed all communication channels with Bihar Police. 

Now, after Sushant's father filed a caveat with the Supreme Court, 'seeking permission to be heard', before passing judgement on the PIL filed by Rhea Chakaroborty, he released an official video statement regarding the said case. 

The statement mentioned that on Feb 25, he informed Bandra Police that Sushant was in danger. He alleged that there was no action taken even 40 days after his death. Thus, an FIR was filed in Patna. 

According to Bandra Police, no such written complaint was addressed to the Mumbai Police Station on the date. 

Immediately after the Mumbai Police denied a written complaint, a Haryana IPS officer shared the complaint made via WhatsApp. 

After the said statement, Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh has spoken to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and requested him for a CBI Investigation. 

The Bihar government has announced and recommended now that there will be a CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's matter. 

According to Mumbai Police, statements of 56 people have been recorded, all angles are being investigated be it professional rivalry, financial transactions or health.   