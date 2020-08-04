Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's case has revealed new facts since his father filed an FIR with Patna Police against his girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty and her six family members for abetment, harassment and siphoning off funds on July 28th.

FIR registered against actor Rhea Chakraborty under various sections, including abetment of suicide, on the complaint of #SushantSinghRajput's father: Sanjay Singh, Inspector General, Patna Central Zone — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2020

Following the said FIR, a team of Bihar Police had reached Mumbai to probe the case further. However, the law enforcement forces at Mumbai apparently had been uncooperative giving rise to a turf between Bihar and Mumbai police.

Further, Bihar government sent Patna city SP Vinay Tiwary to Mumbai to remove obstacles. However, after reaching Mumbai Tiwary was quarantined by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities for 14 days at the State Reserve Police Force quarter in suburban Goregaon.

IPS officer Binay Tiwari (in pictures) who reached Mumbai from Patna on official duty to lead the police team has been forcibly quarantined by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials: Bihar Police #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase pic.twitter.com/oIhCPy5aDu — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2020

According to Bihar DGP G. Pandey, the Mumbai Police has closed all communication channels with Bihar Police.

They've forcibly quarantined an IPS officer. If Maharashtra govt is proud of their police, then tell us what they've done in 50 days after death of Sushant S Rajput. Mumbai has closed all communication channels with us. This indicates that something is wrong: Bihar DGP G. Pandey pic.twitter.com/4AKjYAm68u — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2020

Now, after Sushant's father filed a caveat with the Supreme Court, 'seeking permission to be heard', before passing judgement on the PIL filed by Rhea Chakaroborty, he released an official video statement regarding the said case.

Petition filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty in Supreme Court seeking transfer of investigation in #SushantSinghRajput's death to Mumbai: Satish Maneshinde, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer



An FIR was filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father against Rhea in Bihar yesterday. — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2020

The statement mentioned that on Feb 25, he informed Bandra Police that Sushant was in danger. He alleged that there was no action taken even 40 days after his death. Thus, an FIR was filed in Patna.

#WATCH: #SushantSinghRajput's father in a self-made video says, "On Feb 25, I informed Bandra Police that he's in danger. He died on June 14 & I asked them to act against people named in my Feb 25 complaint. No action taken even 40 days after his death. So I filed FIR in Patna." pic.twitter.com/tnn9XN1XlB — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2020

According to Bandra Police, no such written complaint was addressed to the Mumbai Police Station on the date.

Case was registered on 14th June. Matter being probed by Bandra Police. #SushantSinghRajput's father released a statement that they had made a written complaint to Bandra Police on Feb 25. No such written complaint was addressed to Bandra Police Station on the date: Mumbai Police https://t.co/OuMNw3LAYN — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2020

Immediately after the Mumbai Police denied a written complaint, a Haryana IPS officer shared the complaint made via WhatsApp.

#Excluisve | TIMES NOW accesses the WhatsApp complaint that was made to Bandra Police in February by Sushant's father.



Navika Kumar takes us through the entire complaint. | #SushantWhatsappClincher pic.twitter.com/cyfwpJjd0M — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) August 3, 2020

After the said statement, Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh has spoken to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and requested him for a CBI Investigation.

#SushantSinghRajput's father KK Singh speaks to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, requests him to order CBI investigation into the actor's death case.

(file pic) pic.twitter.com/YgLyK0Gx57 — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2020

The Bihar government has announced and recommended now that there will be a CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's matter.

According to Mumbai Police, statements of 56 people have been recorded, all angles are being investigated be it professional rivalry, financial transactions or health.