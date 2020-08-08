On the recommendation of the Bihar Government, the CBI took over the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Meanwhile, his fans have been vociferously demanding for justice on social media.

#SushantSinghRajput: Vikas Singh, lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's father tells Supreme Court that quarantine (of Bihar IPS Officer Vinay Tiwari in Mumbai) is only to destroy the evidence. He also pleaded for a direction to Mumbai police to cooperate with Bihar police in the case — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

And now, his sister Shweta Singh shared a photo of a billboard from California, stating that 'Justice for Sushant' was a 'worldwide movement' now.

Sushant Singh Rajput's family filed an FIR with Bihar Police, accusing his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of abetment of suicide and siphoning off funds, among other complaints.

As of now, the CBI has filed an FIR against six people, and the ED has interviewed Rhea Chakraborty, her brother, and her manager in the case.

