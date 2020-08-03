On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Sushant Singh Rajput's eldest sister, Neetu Singh aka Rani, penned an emotional note for him.

According to news reports, Neetu Singh talked about how it was the first time in 35 years that she would not be able to tie a rakhi on her brother's hand, treat him to sweets, or affectionately hug him.

35 saal ke baad yeh pehla afsar hai ki aaj puja ki thal saji hai, aarti ka diya bhi jal raha hai, bas woh chehra nahi hai jiski aarti utar sakun. Woh kalai nahi jispar rakhi baand sakun. Woh muh nahi jisko meetha kar sakun. Woh maatha nahi jise chum sakun. Woh bhai nahi jise gale laga sakun.

She also added that Sushant--who was the youngest of all siblings--came into their lives like a bright shining light, and she never thought of him not being there for Rakhi.

Varshon pehle tum jab aaye they toh jeewan jagmag ho utha tha. Jab they toh ujala hi ujala tha. Ab jab tum nahi ho toh mujhe samajh nahi aata ki kya karun. Tumhare bagair mujhe jeena nahi aata. Kabhi socha nahi tha ki aisa bhi hoga. Yeh din hoga par tum nahi hoge.

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, Shweta Singh, also shared a photo on Instagram, of the siblings celebrating Rakhi as kids.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide at the age of 34. His father has filed an FIR against his girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty, accusing her of abetment of suicide, among other things. Currently, Bihar Police is investigating the case.

If you or someone you know is suffering from depression, suicidal thoughts, or just need someone to talk to, remember that help is just a phone call away. Reach out to the following helplines in India. BMC mental health helpline: 022-24131212 (available 24X7), Vandrevala Foundation: 186-02662345/180-02333330 (24x7) or AASRA: 91-9820466726 (available 24X7).