It's usually a moment to look forward to when actors make a comeback to the film industry. And it's even more applause-worthy when female actors make a come back. Why you ask? Well, it's direct advancement against ageism.

Female actors are often told that they have fewer years to become successful and face many disadvantages that their male counterparts don't in their pursuit of doing so.

Which is why we thought of compiling a list of just this. Female actors who made explosive comebacks to Bollywood and proved that we are slowly, but sure moving ahead towards a more inclusive future.

1. Sridevi

Late actor Sridevi made a glorious comeback to the movies with her film English Vinglish after 15 years. She had taken the time away to focus on her family and kids, but when she got back into acting, she was as talented as ever.

2. Neetu Kapoor

As we all know Neetu Kapoor was most recently seen in Jugjugg Jeeyo. The celeb stepped into acting after 7 years and we're so glad that she did, because apparently, her performance was excellent.

3. Madhuri Dixit

Similarly, Madhuri Dixit had taken a slight pause in her career after the 2000s. The actor has recently been seen in movies and shows such as Kalank, Total Dhamaal and The Fame Game.

4. Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor had last been seen in films in 2004. But we saw her return to acting in 2020 with the web series Mentalhood. Where she plays a mother who's learning to be the best parent she can be while also running an interesting blog documenting motherhood.

5. Raveena Tandon

Likewise, Raveena Tandon had consecutive hits such as Mohra, Dilwale and Dulhe Raja in the 1990s, and post 2004 she took a step back from Bollywood films. We then saw her in Aranyak in 2021.

Sushmita Sen has spoken about her 10 year hiatus from Bollywood and opened up about how much she values the time she got to reassess things. She returned to acting with a big bang as Aarya Sareen in the show Aarya in 2020. And we're so glad that she did because her performance in the series is commendable.

7. Pooja Bhatt

Pooja Bhatt's role as Rani Irani in Bombay Begums also received a lot of praise. The actor returned to acting after taking a pause from films she did in the 1990s.

8. Lara Dutta

Lara Dutta was recently seen in Kaun Banegi Shikharwati, Bell Bottom and Beecham House after a break since the 2000s. And yes she's still as talented!

9. Bhagyashree

Known for her performance in Maine Pyaar Kiya, Bhagyashree made her comeback in Thalaivi as Sandhya. And has also been seen in the reality TV show Smart Jodi.

More power to each of them!