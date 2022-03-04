Sushmita Sen is one of the most talented actors in our industry. She's a role model for women everywhere and has continrously set an example by sharing messages that encourage body positivity and self acceptance.

It seems as though, Sushmita Sen is a well of wisdom and we're all simply hooked onto her insights about life. So when the actor talked about her experience with mainstream cinema in an interview with film critic Sucharita Tyagi, we couldn't help but take a step back and applaud her for her choices.

And FYI, Sen has been nominated for Best Actress (Web Series) for Aarya, at the Critics' Choice Awards, this year!

In the interview, she talked about how her hiatus from acting helped her find clarity around her profession.

I think the 10-year hiatus set the priorities in order. It told me what I need to do and what not to do. Mainstream cinema wasn't giving me what I wanted.

- Sushmita Sen

Here is a clip of the conversation between Sushmita Sen, Pratik Gandhi and Gajraj Rao and Sucharita Tyagi.

She also spoke about networking and how during her break from acting, she wasn't really putting herself out there.

I don't know what the mindset was or maybe I was not putting myself out there. I have never been good at that. I am no good at networking. It did not work for me.

- Sushmita Sen

Another reason to love Sushmita Sen, right?