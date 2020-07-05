If you loved Hotstar special Aarya, we have some great news for you.

Source: New Indian Express

In a recent Instagram with Sushmita Sen, who plays the lead in the show, director Ram Madhvani asked viewers to 'wait for season two', reported The Indian Express.

Talking about the development of Sushmita's character, he said:

She is going to be wearing a cape this time and she is going to be in leather. In season two, like season one, she will be paying the price of what she wants.

Season 1 of Aarya was widely appreciated by the critics and the audiences for Sushmita Sen's strong performance and a gripping storyline.

This was her first acting stint in 5 years.

The rest of the cast included: Chandrachur Singh, Sikandar Kher, Vikas Kumar and Sugandha Garg.

Source: Khaleej Times

Aarya is the story of a woman trying to pick up the pieces of her dead husband's drug business, while trying to protect her family. 

We're excited already.