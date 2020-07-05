If you loved Hotstar special Aarya, we have some great news for you.

In a recent Instagram with Sushmita Sen, who plays the lead in the show, director Ram Madhvani asked viewers to 'wait for season two', reported The Indian Express.

Talking about the development of Sushmita's character, he said:

She is going to be wearing a cape this time and she is going to be in leather. In season two, like season one, she will be paying the price of what she wants.

Just finished watching #Aarya and it was magnificent watching you as Aarya @thesushmitasen. After a long time I was hooked up with a show that I finished it in 1 go without a break. Awesome story and the ending with Bhagwat Gita is just awesome. Waiting for season 2 now🙂 — Sumati (@sumati1511) July 5, 2020

#AaryaWebSeries @thesushmitasen The don lady is back!!! Amazing amazing !! KUDOS !!! Finished yesterday night and eagerly waiting for season 2 ... 💓



Aarya the 🔥 — Anonymous (@Fly_Hightweeto) July 5, 2020

Season 1 of Aarya was widely appreciated by the critics and the audiences for Sushmita Sen's strong performance and a gripping storyline.

Aarya is too good. Gripping story, full on thriller, deceiving story .... too good. @thesushmitasen back with a bang! The hanging plot left in the last episode surely calls for a season 2! — Siddhant Kamat (@SiddKamatt) July 1, 2020

This was her first acting stint in 5 years.

The rest of the cast included: Chandrachur Singh, Sikandar Kher, Vikas Kumar and Sugandha Garg.

Aarya is the story of a woman trying to pick up the pieces of her dead husband's drug business, while trying to protect her family.

We're excited already.