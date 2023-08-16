Actress Sushmita Sen, who was crowned Miss Universe in 1994, has been an inspiration, especially for all the women out there. Be it when the actress refused to lip-sync the song, Mehboob Mere, because it had sexist lyrics or when she adopted two girls, Renee and Alisah, as a singer mother. Sushmita Sen is truly a diva who always spreads positivity around her. Sen’s interviews, press interactions, or social media accounts say it all.

Sushmita Sen recently grabbed headlines for being conferred the honorary doctorate degree and we can’t get over her acceptance speech.

Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) shared a few pictures of the convocation ceremony on Instagram while sharing the news of being honoured with the Honorary Doctor Of Letters (D. Litt) degree from Techno India University, West Bengal.

While the former Miss Universe couldn’t attend the ceremony as she was down with viral, her father Subir Sen received the degree on her behalf.

The 47-year-old actress also posted an audio of her acceptance speech that she recorded for the occasion. “My heartfelt apologies for the voice and, more importantly, for not being able to attend today’s convocation ceremony. I was so looking forward to meeting you all in person. The culprit is a bad viral and so my doctor simply refused to let me travel. Please excuse my absence,” she said.

In her speech, Sushmita Sen shared that it was her father’s wish.

“Personally, it was my father’s greatest wish that I graduate university with Honours. Life, of course, had other plans. So, as I left India at the age of 18 as Miss Universe, I promised Baba that I will do my absolute best to graduate life with Honours. Today, my father receiving this honour on behalf of me, moved me to tears. It’s a memory I will cherish forever,” the actress added.

“Thank you Baba!!!! You stood tall & proud!” an excerpt from her post reads.

Listen to her speech here:

Meanwhile, Sushmita Sen is now gearing up for her upcoming biographical web series, Taali. She is playing the role of famous transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant, aka Gauri Sawant from Mumbai in it.

Coming back to Sushmita Sen’s latest achievement, congratulations queen!