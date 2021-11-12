In the age of social media, being a celebrity means you have to get accustomed to trolling. However, recently, a troll thought he was insulting actor Swara Bhasker by comparing her to his maid.

Swara, who certainly has enough experience with handling trolls, gave it back in style, while also serving everyone a lesson in sass and humility.

I’m sure your your household help is beautiful.

I hope you respect her labour and her dignity & don’t act like a creep with her. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/nf8egoWkJl — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) November 11, 2021

Of course, Twitterati was quick to support her:

What a Great reply by Swara.👏.. ye log bimaar hai bapu..inko pyar se samjhana padega :) — Pankaj K (@humtumtweet) November 11, 2021

What getting destroyed in seconds looks like! Sawage @ReallySwara 🤣 — saad (@syedsaadhussai6) November 11, 2021

Well said Swara. I may or may not agree with all you say but I am convinced that in any civilized person's mind, respect for women must be an automatic prerequisite. — NIRANJAN NAIK (@NIRANJA49543697) November 12, 2021

the fact that these trollers think being household help will make ppl ugly <<<<<<< https://t.co/DKfwD7eKZI — Om 👻 (@Starryjanhvi) November 12, 2021

Such a grace! And the keyword is “respect her labour and dignity”! https://t.co/zXuAqpqQUl — ☭ avin⚓ ☭ (@marineravin) November 12, 2021

However, it's high time that we stop looking down on domestic help and reducing their profession to an insult. A person working hard to earn a decent living deserves our respect, irrespective of what the profession is. And it's shocking that even in 2021, this is something that needs to be spelled out.

This is certainly not the first time something like this has happened. A few months ago, actor Tillotama Shome was also trolled similarly, where she was compared to domestic help in an attempt to insult her.

A hater on social media called me a "flop actress who looks likes a maid". Now how is that even mildly insulting, given my situation!? 😂#dignityoflabour — Tillotama Shome (@TillotamaShome) September 14, 2021

Shome, who actually won nationwide appreciation for portraying a domestic help in her last film Sir, also shut down the troll. But it's not about how the actors put these trolls in their place, but rather, about how such comments need to stop, once and for all.

Using someone's profession as an insult is insensitive and illogical, not to mention, extremely petty. Hard work is not an insult. And it's high time such blatant classism ends.