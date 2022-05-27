It's one thing to be identified and recognized by your culture, region or community (and to be proud of it) and another to be put in a box because of it. And Paatal Lok actor Swastika Mukherjee spoke up about this very thing in a tweet of hers.

In the post, she asked, "What is ‘Bengali actress’ ?! Does anyone write ‘Hindi actress’ for those whose mother tongue is Hindi?" Mukherjee wrote this as a way to point out what makes the practice of labeling actors with their region problematic.

Because often, it ends up limiting an actor to a certain kind of cinema, and also limits their access to a larger category of it. Here's her entire tweet.

What is ‘bengali actress’ ?!

Does anyone write ‘hindi actress’ for those whose mother tongue is hindi ?

Does every actor working in Bollywood hail from Mumbai ? Or do we keep mentioning their home town in every damn headline ?

Indian actress bolne mein kya dikkat hain bhai ? — Swastika Mukherjee (@swastika24) May 24, 2022

And here's how netizens responded to her statement. While many people asked why being called a Bengali actor is a problem, because it is a thing of pride to be Bengali, others agreed with her and pitched in about why this happens.

And while we are at it, let’s stop

categorising actors by the size of the medium. Let’s stop writing “TV actor/actress”. Remember there are only two kind of actors— good actors or bad actors. 🙏 https://t.co/tckEmretJ3 — Harneet Singh (@Harneetsin) May 25, 2022

Have used similar terms so can be guilty of this faux pas. It shouldn't be used ideally. But in some cases it's also to denote the fact of the particular industry someone has spent a large of chunk of their career in, for those not familiar with the said actor/artist. https://t.co/ITmBI5S4eG — Shujaat Mirza (@Shujaat_Mirza) May 25, 2022

Media does write 'Bollywood actress' for those mostly known for Hindi work. Sayani Gupta is one despite being a Bengali actress. I guess, those from outside Mumbai are tagged with their industry names (not origins). I think that's fair with so many film industries around. — Anirban Halder (@anirban48) May 25, 2022

What's wrong with identifying someone with language or region? These movie lines "we are all Indians" sound cool but meaningless. India is a nation we are all proud of and culture is regional which you should be proud of. — Nupura Ranjan Mishra (@NupuraRMishra) May 26, 2022

Well said, I second your valuable opinion! Indian Actress or Bharatiya Abhinetri is the term that should be established. https://t.co/grEmEKOoJ0 — Dr Souparna Roy (@DrSouparnaRoy) May 25, 2022

Claiming or owning a certain culture or region can many times mean respecting and valuing it. But, in my personal opinion, it shouldn't be the reason someone is counted out or the reason they're denied access to a larger pool of opportunities.