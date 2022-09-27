One of the finest romantic pairings that Bollywood has given us is Tabu and Irrfan Khan. So when we stumbled across this clip of film critic Anupama Chopra asking Tabu, who starred opposite Irrfan in Namesake and Maqbool, about her experience of working with him, we couldn’t help but share it with everyone.

As Chopra spoke to Tabu, she asked her what she’s learned from Irrfan Khan. To which the actor had so many wonderful things to say. She said that Irrfan Khan was the kind of person who entered people’s lives and changed how they thought about many, significant things. How endearing is this?

And that she learned to be her truest self, both personally and to the characters she plays, from the late actor.

She also said that she hasn’t shared the kind of equation she shared with Khan, with any other actor. It was unique.

You can watch the entire clip here.

Also, here are all the hearts and love comments this conversation has received online. Because, yes it’s definitely one that is unforgettable.

This is so heartwarming and beautiful.