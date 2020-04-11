Post the success of his song, Angel, Taher Shah is back with another one four years later. This time, the song is animated and has quite a horror-comedy appeal to it. 

The little kid in this video is as traumatised as we are. 

However, Twitter is furious because after years of waiting, we just got a Hindi translation of the OG Angel. Don't we deserve more?

Watch the full video here:

Good luck trying to get that out of your head. 