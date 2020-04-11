Post the success of his song, Angel, Taher Shah is back with another one four years later. This time, the song is animated and has quite a horror-comedy appeal to it.
The little kid in this video is as traumatised as we are.
However, Twitter is furious because after years of waiting, we just got a Hindi translation of the OG Angel. Don't we deserve more?
No body— Asfand ki baatein (@asfand_nasir1) April 11, 2020
Shaitan enjoying Farishta by Taher Shah 😂😂#TaherShah pic.twitter.com/ktWfYEXXCz
What did I just see?!?!?— Dee (@Sid_Dee_Love) April 10, 2020
Dhinchak Pooja is nothing when compared to Taher Shah. #SidsBhulaDunga50M pic.twitter.com/XZ2UM4NCoa
Taher shah : Farishta— Navii Anjum (@iamanjum92) April 11, 2020
Pakistani people right now...#farishta#TaherShah pic.twitter.com/RJdiEFJjc1
taher shah's farishta is getting the grammy for best music video pic.twitter.com/5eaSocwMvl— . (@aashnaaaugh) April 10, 2020
The word 'farishta' in the new #TaherShah song has been used 36+ times. I strongly recommend getting high on acid before watching the video. pic.twitter.com/MaBJAA9vPg— Yᴀꜱʜ Rᴀᴊ Sɪɴɢʜ (@singh_raj_yash) April 11, 2020
Taher shah jaaani what is this behaviour pic.twitter.com/7ZZyoCQPRt— anastipu (@teepusahab) April 10, 2020
When i hear #TaherShah new song #farishta ...the situation of my ears— wastingmytime (@Arslan62572201) April 11, 2020
So listen at your own risk..RT of you agree pic.twitter.com/7aCiLs2HVm
Me After listening 49 sec of#farishta— Pharhan (@Sh_Farhan10) April 10, 2020
#FARISHTA pic.twitter.com/RArWnqV9Bo
Farishtey after hearing "FARISHTA" #TaherShah pic.twitter.com/hyiKoA1cVH— Maniha Asif (@mainlymaniha) April 10, 2020
Good to see India and Pakistan coming together to fight Coronavirus by releasing Masakali-2 and Farishta in the same week.— Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 11, 2020
#TaherShah after the release of farishta song be like: pic.twitter.com/tZRRf89QvQ— ز ی ن ی (@zayn_bashir) April 10, 2020
My face whenever someone asks me "How are you doing?" and I reply "I'm fine" pic.twitter.com/3h9R7Q79bw— Sahil Shah 🇮🇳 (@SahilBulla) April 11, 2020
After listening to #TaherShah song for 5 seconds— Daki^suki❤ (@Im_fa_raz) April 11, 2020
Me: pic.twitter.com/gTPZmUUu5U
Me after listening Taher Shah's "Farishta"#tahershah pic.twitter.com/okigjOvlen— S A R M A D (@Paindoooooooo) April 10, 2020
I'm so mad, Taher didn't feature in his vid. Like I waited nine hours for THIS #farishta pic.twitter.com/KNMdOaVfDh— Edwina D'souza🌈 (@wannabemaven) April 10, 2020
#TaherShah— Minhaj Musleh (@MinhajMusleh) April 10, 2020
after listening Farishta song. pic.twitter.com/KeirpiNvEF
2020 be like— Areeba Abbasi (@AreebaAbbasi18) April 10, 2020
Jan:WW3
Feb:Australian bushfire
Mar:covid19
April:farishta song by TAHER ALI SHAH
May: mjhe utha ly#tahirshah #farishta pic.twitter.com/WfjAYj85pK
Taher shah #farishta . pic.twitter.com/KFEmA3OAgP— Danyal (@Danny_danyal23) April 10, 2020
after listening #TaherShah for 20 seconds pic.twitter.com/IWjpPg8vxn— JJ (@jahangerjahejo) April 10, 2020
Thanks sir. Social distancing ki wajah se dimag ki ma aur behen alag alag rooms mein thi. Aapne ek kar di. 🙏🙏— camardard pnkj 🇮🇳 (@AskThePankazzzz) April 10, 2020
What is the point of a Taher Shah music video if it does not feature Taher Shah himself!— Vaibhav Vishal (@ofnosurnamefame) April 10, 2020
This is why I have trust issues.
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) #Farishta pic.twitter.com/TPdpfqWOP0— Fahad (@fhdumr) April 10, 2020
Even That "Insan Farishta" has got someone in his life but you don't. 😭😂#TaherShah pic.twitter.com/RRrBxbcZSk— Q for Quarantine (@qazisays) April 10, 2020
still a better singer than #TaherShah pic.twitter.com/ZUKLLdIQfr— haider (@nmol192) April 10, 2020
In a nutshell.#TaherShah took 4 years to translate "angel angel" into "farishta farishta" and add those creepy VFX which we have seen years back in SonPari. 😅 pic.twitter.com/GWvqGAlohe— Akash Zameer (@Dr_AkashZ) April 10, 2020
Watch the full video here:
Good luck trying to get that out of your head.