Taj Mahal 1989, is the latest web series by Netflix India, written and directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra, has been released on this Valentine's Day. The series takes place in Lucknow, the state capital for Uttar Pradesh.
After watching the series, here's what people have to say about the latest Netflix web series.
If there's anything I want y'all to do this weekend, it's to watch Taj Mahal 1989. It shows slow, kind and unkind, simmering love. And so relevant.— Sonia Mariam Thomas (@SoKneeOh) February 15, 2020
Plus there's Neeraj Kabi (Sacred Games, Talvar) and Geetanjali Kulkarni (Court) playing college professors married to each other.
I am 2 minutes into Taj Mahal 1989 and I am already in love with the cinematography uff 💘💘💘— mush pit (@ginaismygod) February 14, 2020
If you love #Lucknow , nostalgia and pre liberalisation intelligentsia of middle class India, you would relish Taj Mahal 1989 @NetflixIndia— Juhi Mohan (@juhimohan) February 14, 2020
Taj Mahal 1989 on @NetflixIndia is so wholesome 😭 v refreshing to watch my heart is so full 😩— Monisha (@monishadey) February 14, 2020
Taj Mahal 1989 is so delightful @DanHusain— anvita (@anvitanath) February 14, 2020
@NetflixIndia Thanks for creating Taj Mahal 1989! It's an amazing show! #Netflix #TajMahal1989 @netflix— Lal J Punjabi (@laljpunjabi) February 15, 2020
Taj Mahal 1989 is such a wonderful series :) @NetflixIndia— 71dejavu (@moinaksg) February 15, 2020
Skip Love Aaj Kal and watch Taj Mahal 1989 on Netflix instead! #LoveAajKal #LoveAajKal2 #TajMahal1989 #Netflix #SaturdayThoughts— Lal J Punjabi (@laljpunjabi) February 15, 2020
Taj Mahal, 1989. Quite wholesome. Netflix— Guru Dutt Ki Naani (@maiQHuun) February 14, 2020
Please watch taj mahal, 1st few episodes were awesome.... miss those days 1989 settings— chetan❌(google Sanskrit meaning)🇮🇳 (@chet2011) February 15, 2020
Please keep count of the number of shots of 80s memorabilia Taj Mahal 1989 will throw in your face. And let me know what that number was because I stopped counting.— Manik Sharma (@Manik1Sharma) February 14, 2020
opening credit of Taj Mahal 1989, you see an old Honda Activa in the corner. Watched 1st episode but high level cringe. Anyway we have Narcos : Maxico season 2.— Puri Badmashi hai (@Dhuandhaar) February 15, 2020
