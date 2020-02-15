Taj Mahal 1989, is the latest web series by Netflix India, written and directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra, has been released on this Valentine's Day. The series takes place in Lucknow, the state capital for Uttar Pradesh.

After watching the series, here's what people have to say about the latest Netflix web series.

If there's anything I want y'all to do this weekend, it's to watch Taj Mahal 1989. It shows slow, kind and unkind, simmering love. And so relevant.



Plus there's Neeraj Kabi (Sacred Games, Talvar) and Geetanjali Kulkarni (Court) playing college professors married to each other. — Sonia Mariam Thomas (@SoKneeOh) February 15, 2020

I am 2 minutes into Taj Mahal 1989 and I am already in love with the cinematography uff 💘💘💘 — mush pit (@ginaismygod) February 14, 2020

Agree! Taj mahal 1989 is so refreshing. Must watch for some fine acting and hard hitting dialogues. — LVD (@b_kind_2_strays) February 15, 2020

If you love #Lucknow , nostalgia and pre liberalisation intelligentsia of middle class India, you would relish Taj Mahal 1989 @NetflixIndia — Juhi Mohan (@juhimohan) February 14, 2020

Taj Mahal 1989 on @NetflixIndia is so wholesome 😭 v refreshing to watch my heart is so full 😩 — Monisha (@monishadey) February 14, 2020

Taj Mahal 1989 is so delightful @DanHusain — anvita (@anvitanath) February 14, 2020

Taj Mahal 1989 is such a wonderful series :) @NetflixIndia — 71dejavu (@moinaksg) February 15, 2020

Taj Mahal, 1989. Quite wholesome. Netflix — Guru Dutt Ki Naani (@maiQHuun) February 14, 2020

Please watch taj mahal, 1st few episodes were awesome.... miss those days 1989 settings — chetan❌(google Sanskrit meaning)🇮🇳 (@chet2011) February 15, 2020

Please keep count of the number of shots of 80s memorabilia Taj Mahal 1989 will throw in your face. And let me know what that number was because I stopped counting. — Manik Sharma (@Manik1Sharma) February 14, 2020

opening credit of Taj Mahal 1989, you see an old Honda Activa in the corner. Watched 1st episode but high level cringe. Anyway we have Narcos : Maxico season 2. — Puri Badmashi hai (@Dhuandhaar) February 15, 2020

Taj Mahal 1989 has been released this Friday on Netflix worldwide.