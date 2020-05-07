Take This Ultimate 'Tamasha' Quiz Because Our Lives Have Become A Tamasha Only

Much like a festival, Tamasha was a film that packed a bunch of themes and stories in a single setting. And if you remember it all, then why not test your knowledge:

1. Where do Ved and Tara first meet? Croatia Canada Corsica Cappadocia

2. Who do Ved and Tara pretend to be when they first meet? Don - Mona Darling Heer - Ranjha Principal Malhotra - Ms. Braganza Bunny - Naina

3. Pick Ved and Tara's hometowns: Ved: Bombay; Tara: Delhi Ved: Delhi; Tara: Bombay Ved: Shimla; Tara: Kolkata Ved: Nainital; Tara: Bombay

4. How much time passes before Ved and Tara meet in Delhi? 4 years 4 months 2 years 1 year

5. Where in Delhi does Tara bump into Ved again? Bookshop Metro Station Airport A cafe in Hauz Khas village

6. What is Tara's profession? She is a travel influencer. She works with her father in the tea business. She is a freelance marketing consultant. She is a graphic designer.

7. What book does Tara read, while waiting for Ved? Catch-22 A Thousand Splendid Suns To Kill a Mockingbird The Scarlet Letter

8. What is Ved's job title? Associate Consultant Product Manager It's never specified. Investment advisor

9. Which of the following is not a name used to describe a story within the film? Teja Ka Gold Ishq Wala Love Don Returns Pyaar Ki Kashti

10. How long had Ved been without a job, before he tells his parents about it? 2 months 4 months 6 months 8 months

11. What is it that Ved actually wants to do in life? Sing songs Travel the world Tell stories Find love