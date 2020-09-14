Take This Fun Quiz Which Is Based On What’s Your Mood Currently & We’ll Suggest You What To Watch Online

The chains on your mood swings have snapped, and now it's out of control. One moment you're swing dancing with Elvis Presley, and the very next second you're fuming mad while typing out a work e-mail. That little brain has too many tabs open.

But the good news is, that we can always turn to entertainment to spice up our day, and Amazon Prime Video is that one-stop destination, which has a plethora of content for all our moods. Choose from a vast repertoire of content covering action, adventure, animation, biography, comedy, crime, documentary, drama, family, fantasy, horror, mystery, musical, romance, sci-fi, sports, thriller, war and western among others. So whether you're mushy in love, or want to travel to an unknown land, or looking for some horror, Amazon Prime Video has got your back.

So sit back and take this fun quiz to find out what's your mood today. And we'll also tell you, what should be on your watch list today. *Popcorn pops in oven*

What kind of food are you craving? Something sweet Spicy all the way Anything I find in the fridge I’m not hungry

Which word best describes you right now? Creative Cold hearted Fiesty Sleepy

How’s your self-esteem right now? I think I’m pretty great! Umm, could be better I'll be fine *sobs* I think I'm already dead inside!

Pick a colour Black Blue Red Grey

If you were at a party right now, you would… Talking to everybody and making new friends Probably enjoying my drink in a corner Owning the dance floor Not show up to the party

If a stranger walks up to you, you’d say... "Hey, sup man?" "Umm, May I help you?" "Keep on walking, buddy." Pretend I didn’t listen

What superpower would you like to possess right now? Flight Invisibility Super Strength Mind Control

What kind of music you would listen to? Pop/Dance Bollywood love songs Jazz Acoustic songs

You have a deadline to meet. Your reaction would be… I can do this and impress my boss I am dying! God help me Who cares even if I miss it? I hope they don’t fire me If I'm not on time

Have you cried today? Yeah. A while ago. Umm, Nope. Wait! Why would I cry? Crying at the moment