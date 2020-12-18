Take This ‘Koi...Mil Gaya’ Quiz & Scream 'Jaadooo' When You Get A Full Score

Jadoo might know everything but how well will you fare when it comes to taking this Koi...Mil Gaya Quiz? Let's test your knowledge now.

1. Before Rakesh Roshan, who was offered the role of Sanjay Mehra? via Empire Online Amitabh Bachchan Rishi Kapoor Rajesh Khanna Naseeruddin Shah

2. What's the name of the spin-off children's TV series stemming from the movie? via DNA India J Bole Toh Jadoo Jadoo Jaisa Koi Nahi Jadoo Hum Tum Aur Jadoo

3. Which grade is Rohit in? via IMDB/ India TV News 10 7 6 8

4. How does Sanjay Mehra die in the movie? via IMDB He is abducted by aliens He is struck by lightning He dies in a car accident He is killed by alien mafia

5. What's the word the computer uses to summon aliens? via Hindustan Times Aaja aaja Psst psst Ting ting Om Om

6. Fill in the blank. It’s magic, it’s magic, I’ve got the ___ that you need. via The Avocado Money Vibe Magic Power

7. Which drink does Rohit like to have? via First Post Bournvita milk Wait, usse toh kadha pasand tha na? Redbull bro Chai tea

8. When does Jadoo's magic work? via MensXP When there's a 'shubh muhurat' When Rohit is standing next to Jadoo When there's sunlight When Rohit and Nisha are next to Jadoo

9. How is Raj related to Nisha? via Cinema Express He was her brother He was her boyfriend Nahi yaar, he was just her friend He was her cousin

10. Sonia shifts to which place after her husband's death? via Asian ET News Delhi Kasauli Ambala Kashmir

11. What does Nisha get Rohit after Sonia scolds Nisha for her actions? via Asian ET News Books A bicycle A phone Clothes