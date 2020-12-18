Take This ‘Koi...Mil Gaya’ Quiz & Scream 'Jaadooo' When You Get A Full Score

Jadoo might know everything but how well will you fare when it comes to taking this Koi...Mil Gaya Quiz? Let's test your knowledge now.
1. Before Rakesh Roshan, who was offered the role of Sanjay Mehra?
via Empire Online
2. What's the name of the spin-off children's TV series stemming from the movie?
via DNA India
3. Which grade is Rohit in?
4. How does Sanjay Mehra die in the movie?
via IMDB
5. What's the word the computer uses to summon aliens?
via Hindustan Times
6. Fill in the blank. It’s magic, it’s magic, I’ve got the ___ that you need.
via The Avocado
7. Which drink does Rohit like to have?
via First Post
8. When does Jadoo's magic work?
via MensXP
9. How is Raj related to Nisha?
via Cinema Express
10. Sonia shifts to which place after her husband's death?
via Asian ET News
11. What does Nisha get Rohit after Sonia scolds Nisha for her actions?
via Asian ET News
12. How many friends does Rohit have apart from Jadoo?
via DNA India
Toh, how much do you know about Koi...Mil Gaya?
