Take This Quiz & Find Out Which Member Of The Seven From Amazon Prime Video's 'The Boys' Are You

'Well well well! Ain't we guys lucky that Daddy's finally home, eh!?

Seriously, who doesn't like superheroes? I mean some of us even secretly nurture the fantasy of being one. And we won't lie, but watching the supremely powerful Supes in Amazon Prime Video's The Boys, pull some uber-cool stunts has got us all thrilled. So much so, that we're now wondering which mighty member of the Seven we might be.

Well, take this fun quiz and find it out. *Looks for the cape*

Choose a secret you have A crush on your friend’s mom Have a talking stomach Murdered an innocent person A secret racist

What heavenly body would you prefer? Planets Stars Asteroids Satellites

What's your moral alignment Lawful good Chaotic good Lawful evil Chaotic evil

Which one are you in your gang The leader The smart one The hot one The funny one

Pick a detail for your costume Red cape Hairband Silver high rise boots A mask

Choose a superpower Super strength Generate electricity Super speed Ability to talk to animals

Which cause are you likely to stand for Truth Retribution Corporate Interest Hunger

What colour costume would you have? Black Gold Silver Red

9. What is more important for you? Love Money Fame Power