Takeshi’s Castle is like a core memory for a lot of us – it was weirdly funny and dramatic. But the show also had us glued to our screens. So much so, that we distinctly remember tasks from its episodes. Of course, we also miss it, and it looks like someone finally heard us. Apparently, a comeback of the show is in works – which is the perfect news.

Recently, Amazon UK shared the news in a post which got people too excited. According to this post, Takeshi’s Castle is returning and the show will be narrated by Romesh Ranganathan and Tom Davis. This all new reboot is set to land on Amazon in August.

So, there will be a lot of falling, tripping and swinging – as contestants perform physical tasks to win 1 million yen. The first look of the show also gave us a glimpse of the colorful castle, and it’s normal that people can’t keep calm about it.

🚨 News just in 🚨

All-new Takeshi's Castle is returning to @primevideouk, narrated by Romesh Ranganathan and Tom Davis! 📺 Tune in August 30th for laughs, falls and one epic TV nostalgia trip 🙌 #TakeshisCastle pic.twitter.com/vPezlRPiV3 — Amazon.co.uk (@AmazonUK) July 20, 2023

Here’s how Twitter is reacting:

Wait what!! I have my evenings planned now. I have missed Takeshi's Castle https://t.co/dafftVpDgf — Patrick – Husband (parody) (@fortygigserver) July 20, 2023

I WILL BE THERE NO MATTER WHAT!!! https://t.co/9iIqkCtVwT — FSGGETTHEFUCKOUTNOW!!! (@e1dolon_) July 20, 2023

Hopefully it’s as full on whacky as the original and not a poor modern reboot 🤞🏼 https://t.co/0UOIr3Ydhm — Steven Folek (@Pir00t) July 20, 2023

But desis are clearly pissed, ‘cos we want a reboot too.

Okay hold up. When are we getting one with Jaaved Jaffrey @PrimeVideoIN ?? https://t.co/VfjpiBTY6D — Diya (@Diya0905) July 20, 2023

Is @PrimeVideoIN in on this with Javed Jaaferi narrating in Hindi?? https://t.co/PCnHkusUEf — 𝙨𝙪𝙟𝙤𝙮 •° (@9e3k) July 20, 2023

hire javed jaffrey or don't do it — Premi (@Hiphop_Premi) July 21, 2023

Too bad, India isn’t getting it.