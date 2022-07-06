Growing up, Pogo TV's schedule was probably the only thing I cared about, mostly because of Takeshi's Castle. Which is also why I never really moved on from Jaaved Jaaferi's commentary on the show. But if we really think about it, Squid Game is the South-Korean version of Takeshi's Castle. Of course, minus all the violence, and the fact that it's too traumatizing for a kid.

It'd be a funnier or lighter version though, if Jaaved Jaaferi was the commentator, and well, if there was no killing. So, we put his commentary on Squid Game. See, for yourself.

The doll is still creepy. And, a wholesome commentary cannot solve that.