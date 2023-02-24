Accidents are quite common on film sets, especially if the movie contains intense action or fight sequences. While mostly crew members are susceptible to injuries, sometimes actors also fall prey to them while filming the scenes.

Tamil actor Vishal, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film, Mark Antony, had a narrow escape by ‘few inches’ on the set. Its video will raise your goosebumps.

Actor Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) shared the clip on Twitter in which he can be seen filming an intense action sequence on the floor along with a large group of people around. Meanwhile, a prop lorry (truck) enters the frame and goes in the wrong direction while losing its control. Crew members reach Vishal on time and move him from the spot safely.

“Just missed my life in a matter of a few seconds and a few inches, Thanks to the Almighty. Numb to this incident back on my feet and back to shoot, GB,” the actor tweeted.

Watch the video here:

Jus missed my life in a matter of few seconds and few inches, Thanks to the Almighty



Numb to this incident back on my feet and back to shoot, GB pic.twitter.com/bL7sbc9dOu — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) February 22, 2023

Here’s how netizens are reacting to this scary moment:

Salute to @VishalKOfficial for ur sheer dedication and passion towards ur craft!👏



Despite facing a near-death accident, U bounced back the very next day to continue ur work. Your resilience and commitment towards acting is truly inspiring! 🫡#Vishal #accident #Inspiration https://t.co/Rn4V8VdlNv — MrMadMeta (@MrMadMeta) February 22, 2023

Omggggg I hope you’re alright 😭🥺 https://t.co/9sWDBRbSik — Jannat Khan (@JannattKhannn) February 22, 2023

Omg. Thank God..! God Is Extremely Great🙏🙏. Please Take Care..!! https://t.co/FuNq3CqBZs — kanojan (@iam_kanojan) February 22, 2023

Really shocking, necessary precausion is needed https://t.co/wlwXV0EPMc — P V Ravi chandiran (@faceindiaindia) February 22, 2023

I thought this was the house of dragons scene #HouseOfTheDragonHBO https://t.co/T1gCdIZp10 — musicminds (@musicminds12) February 23, 2023

looks like a GTA mission https://t.co/n8vHBbaGJw — unswayed (@unswayedrss) February 23, 2023

@Adhikravi Pls Take Measures From Next Time!!!

It ain't small thing

Just to compete and win yu can't risk yur life!!!



Hope #MarkAntony Should Win! https://t.co/HapS8hu0Vc — ⚔️🔥MR.Vallavan_STRᴬᴳᴿ🔥⚔️ (@Vallavan_STR_) February 23, 2023

This is highly unprofessional way of shooting a stunt..!! Accidents like this should not go unnoticed.. https://t.co/aizcSdaogo — Manprit Shergill (@ManpritShergill) February 24, 2023

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, Mark Antony also stars SJ Surya, Ritu Varma, and Abhinaya.