Gadar 2 has been the talk of the town ever since its teaser was dropped and fans are eagerly waiting for the movie to be released next month. Nevertheless, the long-awaited moment is here, as the trailer showcases the protagonist, Tara Singh (Sunny Deol), in his action-packed character.
In the brand-new trailer, the protagonist once again goes to Pakistan to bring his son, Jeete (Utkarsh Sharma), back home, during the 1971’s Indo-Pakistan War.
As expected, the trailer has taken the internet by storm and netizens have been tweeting about the same. Take a look:
Here’s the trailer:
Well, we can’t wait to watch what this movie has in store for its audience.
