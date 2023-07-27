Gadar 2 has been the talk of the town ever since its teaser was dropped and fans are eagerly waiting for the movie to be released next month. Nevertheless, the long-awaited moment is here, as the trailer showcases the protagonist, Tara Singh (Sunny Deol), in his action-packed character.

In the brand-new trailer, the protagonist once again goes to Pakistan to bring his son, Jeete (Utkarsh Sharma), back home, during the 1971’s Indo-Pakistan War.

As expected, the trailer has taken the internet by storm and netizens have been tweeting about the same. Take a look:

Part 1 was good but this books like Baaghi 3 remake bro



And also 💀 https://t.co/troDUUF8Rw pic.twitter.com/Oxmijqrb7u — Lolvenger (@Lolvenger16562) July 26, 2023

The trailer looks so good. The energy that Sunny Deol exerts is just so intense. Can’t wait to watch Gadar 2. Going to be Blockbuster for sure #Gadar2Trailer pic.twitter.com/HgTlrDnHTb — BALA (@erbmjha) July 26, 2023

#Gadar2Trailer dekhne ke baad Hindustaan Zindabad🇮🇳 chillane ka mann kar rha hai🔥 #SunnyDeol's action after so many years will be seen in cinemas soon😍#Gadar2 #Gadar2Trailer #ZeeMusicOriginals pic.twitter.com/VPUR6diNos — Raj Ariyan (@MRJAVIG) July 26, 2023

#Gadar2Trailer is completely BANGER. Huge canvas , Powerful dialogues, Music , starscast . Though trailer is lacking in terms of Storyfront it seems nevertheless expecting firecrackers at the box office. #Gadar2 !!



Independence Day release #SunnyDeol — Manoz Kumar (@ManozKumarTalks) July 26, 2023

Here’s the trailer:

Well, we can’t wait to watch what this movie has in store for its audience.